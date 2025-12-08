Why Chiefs are Eagles fans Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs have been living a penthouse life since they drafted Patrick Mahomes. And while Sunday’s loss stripped them of penthouse ownership, they still want to pay rent.

They still might have that opportunity.

According to analysts Mark Gunnels and Price Carter, three things can still happen to change the Chiefs’ playoff breeze from a draft to a gust. If all three things happen over the next seven days, Kansas City’s postseason hopes more than double.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks off the field after the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

“We’re 6-7, got four games left,” Chris Jones said Sunday night. “We can finish the season 10-7, and we're gonna have a shot for the playoffs if the cards fall in the right place. So, we can control how we finish the season. We can finish strong, and God willing, you can find a way to get in the playoffs.”

That miraculous path could follow a realistic road that would have to start right away, on Monday night.

1-Eagles over Chargers on Monday night

The embattled Eagles made the cross-country trek to Los Angeles, where they’ll close Week 14 against the Chargers (8-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN). Philadelphia (8-4) needs a win to snap a two-game slide and keep pace with the other team that plays in the building, the Rams, for the race to the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

All indications point toward Justin Herbert starting for the Chargers, despite this week’s surgery to repair a break in his non-throwing hand. It should be a thriller, but the Chiefs are rooting for the Eagles, who came into Arrowhead and escaped with a 20-17 victory in Week 2.

This scenario would have the Chiefs from a 14% chance to a 31% chance per the Athletic's model... https://t.co/d9JjpNNBpF — Price Carter (@priceacarter) December 8, 2025

2-Chiefs over Chargers on Sunday

Kansas City came out flat in Brazil to kick off the season and a Patrick Mahomes rally fell short in Week 1, 27-21. They’ll get the chance to avenge that loss on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), hosting the Chargers.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs against Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) in the second half during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images | Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

No question, Kansas City’s loss on Sunday night to Houston was pulverizing. But the Chiefs woke up Monday looking at arguably the NFL’s most promising final four games. Their two remaining home contests – Sunday against the Chargers and Christmas night against the Broncos – are obviously their toughest, but the Chiefs are 5-2 at Arrowhead this year.

And their two remaining road games are against the teams that currently hold two of the three top selections in the 2026 draft – Tennessee and Las Vegas.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass as Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) rushes during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

3-Seahawks over Colts on Sunday

The final piece of the puzzle is arguably the most likely. The Seahawks, who’ve won seven of their last eight, host the Colts – losers of three in a row. And that’s not the only thing Indianapolis has lost.

On Sunday in a 36-19 loss at Jacksonville, the Colts lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a season-ending Achilles’ injury.

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs past Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (24) for a touchdown during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

