Travis Kelce on Chiefs' First Victory: 'Feels Like We're Rolling'
It was a sloppy game, no doubt, but the Chiefs nonetheless defeated the Giants on Sunday night to snag their first win of the season, bringing their record to 1-2.
Indeed, both the offense and quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggled to find momentum at the start, but the team eked out the win anyway and walked away with a 22-9 victory on the road.
Speaking on his New Heights podcast, Kelce reacted to his squad's first dub, which he also conceded was not pretty.
"Not a great performance," he said, "but a win is a win. It's hard to win in the NFL, man. And I'll take a win anyway I can get it."
He continued: "I will say, it feels like we're rolling. It feels like we're starting to get this thing going on offense. Our defense is playing stellar both this game and last. Absolutely phenomenal performances."
"We've been getting this thing kind of geared in the right direction," he went on later, "and I think Pat's gonna keep dialing it in as we go."
Speaking of Mahomes, both Kelce brothers also spent some time marveling at the way in which Mahomes managed to heroically recover a fumble by slamming himself into a Giants' defender and snatching back the ball.
"One of the craziest plays I've ever seen in my entire career," Travis said of the moment. "I don't think any other quarterback makes this play," added Jason.
You can watch the comments on the win starting at 13:00, and the comments on Mahomes starting at 15:19:
Otherwise, though, Kelce said he is ready to play the Ravens this week, who he expects will have a chip on their shoulder after losing Monday's thrilling game vs. the Lions.
"They're gonna be hungry. They're pissed off, man, and I'm sure they felt like they've handed these last two games away," he said, later adding that, "I expect them to be rocking and rolling coming in there. But excited for the challenge."
That game will kick off at Arrowhead at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.