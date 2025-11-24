Just What Dr. Mahomes Ordered: Close Win Gives Chiefs Confidence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Cue the national pundits. The Chiefs beat the Colts by only three points, 23-20 in overtime. As a result, the jury is still out whether they’re ready to return to playoff form.

But the Chiefs aren’t trying to impress voters for playoff seeding in the Missouri State High School Athletic Association. A win is a win in the NFL, and a close win over a strong opponent really matters, according to Patrick Mahomes.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks the game-winning field goal against the Indianapolis Colts in overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“This is exactly what we needed,” the quarterback said in his first words after the victory. “To win against a really good football team when the game’s not going your way; you could’ve folded in that situation … The guys responded and then found a way to win.”

Indeed, as George Karlaftis prescribed Friday, Kansas City found a way to find a way. That way came in the form of controlling the ball late in the game. Leading 20-9 early in the fourth quarter, the Colts recovered Kareem Hunt’s fumble and appeared ready to close the game.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Chiefs outgained Colts 236-18 over fourth quarter and overtime

But Kansas City’s defense had other thoughts. The Chiefs stymied the Colts, holding them without a first down over four consecutive three-and-outs to close the game.

“We started looking at the yardage here and the time of possession,” Andy Reid said afterward. “They didn't have the ball much because the defense was getting the guys off the field, and onward.”

Onward they went. Three plays after the fumble, Nick Bolton’s pressure on Daniel Jones forced a third-down incompletion, and the Colts had to punt from their own 4-yard line. Mahomes then orchestrated the most important drive of the game at that point, an 11-play, 56-yard march ending in Kareem Hunt’s body-surf touchdown run.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrates with safety Jaden Hicks (21) after a play against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And after the two-point conversion, a perfect strike from Mahomes to Rashee Rice, the Chiefs were within a field goal, 20-17. From the start of the fourth quarter, the Chiefs outgained Indianapolis – which entered as the No. 1 offense in both points and yards – by a 236-18 margin.

Long-drive drills

And thanks to three eternally long field-goal drives in the first half, the Chiefs ended with a massive time-of-possession advantage, 42:35 to 25:28.

Chris Jones, who’s authored his two best games in consecutive fashion these last two weeks, would’ve preferred a blowout win. But he’s acutely aware that a three-point overtime victory counts exactly the same as a win by multiple scores.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) in the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“I would rather take it in a different way,” the All-Pro defensive tackle said, “but adversity builds character. We got to see the character of our team today, offense, defense, also special teams. When you face a good team and in critical situations, you're down going in the fourth quarter, we might be familiar with that along the season.

“So, for us to pull together as a team and to overcome whatever adversity it was and to beat these guys, I think we needed that as a team, definitely, for sure.”

Chiefs Kingdom, don’t miss any of the best in-depth info from your beloved team. Register for our FREE newsletter, in your inbox with the latest news every day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.