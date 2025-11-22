Broadcast Boards: Chiefs Must ‘Find a Way to Find a Way’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The razor-thin margin of error this season has cut Kansas City’s defense most often on critical snaps. Six times, to be exact.
According to beat writer Jesse Newell, on seven clutch snaps, the Chiefs have fallen short on six.
George Karlaftis on Friday offered a simple solution to those third-down situations, starting with the game against Indianapolis (8-2) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
“Find a way to find a way,” he said, recalling what a college coach once told him. “So, just by any means necessary, get to the quarterback. We control what we can control as a front and the back end.
“So, just finishing, I think that's the biggest part. Because gameplan, execution, all that stuff has been good, so just finishing at the end of the day.”
At the beginning of the day, here are more unique notes, trends and stats used by play-by-play announcers and color analysts to prepare for the Week 12 contest. Most information courtesy of the National Football League.
When the Chiefs have the ball
- QB Patrick Mahomes needs a win on Sunday to beat Indianapolis for the first time and earn victories over 31 of the 32 NFL teams (all except Kansas City). Passed for 276 yards and TD and INT in Week 11. Is one of two in 2025 (Drake Maye) to have eight-plus games with 250-plus pass yards. Can become seventh QB in NFL history to record 250-plus pass yards and three-plus pass TDs in at least five consecutive home games. Ranks fourth in 2025 with 233 completions and 2,625 pass yards. Had 321 yards and TD in only home meeting vs. Indianapolis (Oct. 6, 2019).
- RB Kareem Hunt had 59 rush yards and TD in Week 11. Aims for fourth in row with rush TD. Aims for third in row with 50-plus scrimmage yards. Had two TDs in last game vs. Ind. (Oct. 22, 2023, with Cleveland).
- WR Rashee Rice had six catches in Week 11. Aims for fifth in row with four-plus catches. Has scrimmage TD in three of his past four games. Has 80-plus receiving yards in two of his past three games.
- WR Xavier Worthy aims for fifth in row with three-plus catches.
- TE Travis Kelce led team with nine catches for 91 yards and TD in Week 11. Has 84 regular-season TDs and surpassed Priest Holmes for most in Chiefs history. Ranks second among TEs in 2025 with 631 receiving yards. Ranks tied-fourth among TEs in 2025 with 50 catches.
- LB Zaire Franklin had 10 tackles, two TFL and sack in Week 10. Since 2022, ranks tied-first (with Roquan Smith) with 10-plus tackles in 30 games.
- LB Germain Pratt had seven tackles, PD and FR in Week 10.
- CB Sauce Gardner had six tackles and PD in Colts debut in Week 10.
- S Camryn Bynum had five tackles, sack and FF in Week 10. Has five-plus tackles in three of his past four games.
- S Nick Cross had seven tackles and sack in Week 10. Ranks tied-seventh among safeties with 69 tackles. Is one of three safeties with at least 2½ sacks this season.
When the Colts have the ball
- QB Daniel Jones completed 19 of 26 att. (73.1 pct.) for 255 yards and TD with an INT in Week 10. Ranks third in 2025 with 2,659 passing yards and is one of two (Drake Maye) to record eight-plus games of 100-plus passer rating in 2025. Also one of two (Drake Maye) to record 10-plus games of 200-plus pass yards. Is one of three QBs since 2021 to record 15 pass TDs and five rush TDs in first 10 games of a season (Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts).
- RB Jonathan Taylor had career-high and franchise-record 286 scrimmage yards (244 rush, 42 rec.) and three rush TDs in Week 10. Needs three rush TDs to join LaDainian Tomlinson (2006) with five games of three-plus rush TDs in a season. Ranks second in 2025 with 1,399 scrimmage yards. Leads league with 1,139 rushing yards, 17 scrimmage TDs and 15 rush TDs. Is one of five RBs since 2000 to record 1,000-plus rush yards and 250-plus rec. yards through first 10 weeks of a season.
- WR Alec Pierce had four catches for 84 yards and first TD of season in Week 10. Aims for fifth in row with 65-plus rec. yards. Is one of two WRs (Jaxon Smith-Njigba) to record catch of 25-plus yards in seven-plus games.
- TE Tyler Warren led team with eight catches for 99 yards in Week 10. Ranks second among rookies with 50 receptions and third with 617 receiving yards. Is one of three rookie TEs (Brock Bowers and Keith Jackson) to record 50-plus receiving yards in seven of first 10 career games.
- DT Chris Jones had two tackles and sack in Week 11. Ranks fifth among DL since entering the league in 2016 with 83½ sacks.
- LB Nick Bolton had six tackles and PD in Week 11. Has six-plus tackles in nine of his past 10 games. Is one of eight players since entering the league in 2021 with 500-plus tackles, 15-plus PD, four-plus INT and three-plus FF. Had nine tackles and career-high two sacks in last meeting with Indianapolis.
- LB Drue Tranquill had seven tackles and TFL in Week 11. Has six-plus tackles in two of his past three games.
DB Chamarri Conner had eight tackles and second career sack in Week 11. Has five-plus tackles in five of his past six games.
What’s around the corner for your Chiefs? Don't miss a minute of news and analysis from Chiefs Kingdom. Take a minute and SIGN UP HERE NOW for our free newsletter, delivered to your inbox daily.