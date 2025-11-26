How Chiefs’ Hunt Used Rare Fumble to Fuel His Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt spoke from the podium before practice on Tuesday. The Chiefs (6-5) will visit the Cowboys (5-5-1) on Thanksgiving (3:30 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

On how he felt Sunday postgame after a career-high 30 carries, and how he’s recovering Monday and Tuesday:

“Man, I'm just taking a day at a time, just to get my body back.”

On his recovery routine after a game like that, and preparing for a short-week game:

“Sleep. Sleep, and then getting in the cold tub, massage, stuff like that.”

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) reacts in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On how much he enjoyed that role on Sunday:

“It's fun, definitely. Get to play a lot of football. That's what I love to do. So, it's fun.”

On doing all the right things to recover but then also depending on adrenaline to carry him into Thursday’s game:

“Oh, for sure. Most definitely. Especially when you put them pads on it, get out there, try to just forget about it.”

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On performing well after his fourth-quarter fumble, and what his teammates told him on the sideline after the turnover:

“They just told me keep my head up, man. ‘We gonna get it back. We gonna give it back to you. So just make the most of it.’ So, I had to just think positive, and when I got the ball, I was gonna run pissed off.”

On whether he was able to discern on film what happened on the fumble, whether Josh Simmons’ hand was in there:

“No, not really. It was kind of like I was falling forward, about to fall on my head, and I kind of thought I hit the ground, or I was on the ground. And it was just kind of weird. Rolled and it slipped out. I really didn't even try to go after it that quick, because I kind of thought I was down already. So, it's one of those things.”

Sep 7, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs the ball for a touchdown in front of New England Patriots strong safety Jordan Richards (37) and cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

On the shock effect of his first lost fumble since his first NFL carry, Sept. 7, 2017, at New England (the season kickoff game against the defending Super Bowl champion):

“Yeah, for sure. I ain't had that feeling in a long time. I never want to have that feeling. I knew from my first carry, and that was just one of those things. I'm human. Stuff happens. It's kind of like fluky. I don't know what I could’ve done; should have made sure I had it better, or something. I don't know.”

On how he went so long without losing a fumble -- 1,674 offensive touches, including postseason (carries, receptions and eight fumble recoveries):

“Oh, just always, man, just having a feel for the ball. That was one of the things I prided myself on in college. And I didn't really fumble in college or anything like that. Just strength, being able to protect the rock when getting tackled and stuff.”

On what he remembers about Thanksgiving football growing up:

“I remember just being one of those games that you, just everybody around the family, just sitting around the TV, eating good food, and get to watch football, man. It's only like two teams who play that day (Detroit and Dallas), and it's just one of those things that everybody gonna be watching. So, it's pretty cool.”

Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; A general view of signage on the sidelines commemorating John Madden after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

On protecting against the Peanut Punch, something certain teams employ more than others:

“Yeah. I mean, I'm aware of it, but I really don't even think about it too much. I always pride myself on taking care of the football. Even if teams punch at it and do all type of stuff, people, every team tries to get it out.”

Having played in Cleveland, on his advice for Patrick Mahomes, playing his first NFL game nearest where he grew up:

“Man, just keep your emotions in line and just go out there and have fun, man. You have everybody, your family, probably has 100 tickets, if I had to guess.”

On his three receptions Sunday and whether he’s advocating for himself in the passing game to diversify the offense:

“Whenever my number’s called, I just try to make the play. So, if that's throwing me the ball, handing it to me, every opportunity I get, I try to make the most of it.”

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) in the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

