What the Chiefs Need Against the Raiders

2026 will be a very important year for the Kansas City Chiefs. They need to bounce back from 2025, a year that didn't treat them well whatsoever. They got dominated in the Super Bowl, and Patrick Mahomes went down with a career-altering injury. How can they make sure the new year starts right?

Thankfully for the Chiefs, they're on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders . This is a team that actively wants to lose and will be without the majority of its stars. As well, the Chiefs have a lot of reasons to win this game, as this may be Travis Kelce's last time in a Chiefs uniform. What do they need in order to kick off 2026 with a win?

Game Plan for Success

The New York Giants just blew the Raiders out on the road, and they did so by leaning on their rushing attack. Maxx Crosby won't be playing for the Raiders, and he's the biggest deterrent from teams running the ball down the heart of the Raiders' defense.

With Chris Oladokun playing inconsistently, it makes too much sense for the Chiefs to feed Kareem Hunt the ball. I would also like to see Brashard Smith get plenty of carries, as he's coming off a career performance, and his speed can make the Raiders defense bleed with big runs.

Oladokun may have a hard time moving the ball downfield with his arm, but I expect a big part of the Chiefs' game plan will be to get the ball in 87's hands. Kelce hasn't had a game over 100 yards this season, and he's only caught five touchdowns.

If the Chiefs get in the red zone, Kelce will be a big target for Oladokun. They want his last NFL game to be a win, but they also want him to be a big reason why. He's had another down year this season; a vintage Kelce performance in his last game would be the icing on the cake of a legendary career.

The Chiefs should avoid putting the ball in harm's way, but Oladokun should get some opportunities to make big-time throws. The importance of a great backup quarterback has been shoved into the Chiefs' faces this season. They need to know whether or not they're fine with running it back with Oladokun next season.

He's done an adequate job, but if he doesn't show some sort of improvement, the Chiefs know they need to get another backup quarterback this offseason.

