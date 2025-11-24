Chiefs Checked Off 3 ‘Lasts’ in Getting Over Hump Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Travis Kelce wasn’t about to allow his team to let another game slip through its gloves.

At a monumental juncture early in the fourth quarter on Sunday, while Chris Jones was sparking the Arrowhead crowd, Kelce embraced Kareem Hunt.

The veteran back had just fumbled away a fourth-quarter drive in the shadow of the Colts’ end zone. But Kelce knew there was plenty of time left, and delivered some important words in that sideline hug.

Last team without 100-yard rusher or 100-yard receiver

The Chiefs went right back to Hunt, an encouraging commitment to the run that paid dividends. Hunt got 14 more carries in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“I thought the line was controlling things there pretty good,” head coach Andy Reid said, “which was important. We were getting positive yards on first down, which was good. We ran a little bit on second down, likewise.

“And they were dialed up, and the guys executed.”

Hunt executed on the drive after the fumble – incredibly the first opponent recovery of a Hunt fumble since his first NFL game, Sept. 7, 2017, at New England.

After Clyde Edwards-Helaire drew a key Sauce Gardner facemask, Mahomes scrambled to the 2-yard line. That set up Hunt’s body-surf touchdown up and over goal line. Mahomes then fired a perfect strike to Rashee Rice on a two-point play and the Chiefs were right back in the game, down 20-17.

Later in that fourth quarter, Hunt picked up a critical first down on a short-yardage carry, setting up Harrison Butker’s game-tying field goal at the end of regulation. And in overtime, he had 26 yards on seven carries, including a 10-yard run to set up Butker’s game winner.

Hunt finished with 104 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 30 carries. It was the Chiefs’ first 100-yard rushing game this season, and first in more than a year. The last time was Hunt’s 106 yards in a 30-24 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Nov. 4, 2024.

Kansas City was the only NFL team without a 100-yard rusher or 100-yard receiver entering Sunday’s game. The Chiefs got both, thanks to a career-high 141 yards from Rashee Rice.

Last team without a lost fumble

Hunt’s fumble also was the first recovered by a Chiefs opponent this season – in the 11th Kansas City game. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the 2025 Chiefs were the first NFL team since the 1970 league merger without a lost fumble over their first 10 games of a season.

Last AFC team without one-score victory

The Chiefs also were one of the last NFL teams without a win in a one-score game. Kansas City was 0-5 in games decided by eight points or fewer, until defeating Indianapolis on Sunday. The Chiefs hadn’t registered a one-score win since the 2024 AFC championship victory over Buffalo.

The Chiefs’ NFL record 17-game winning streak in one-score games ended in a Week 1 loss against the Chargers in Brazil. And that enigmatic five-game losing streak had been the story of their season until Sunday.

Washington (0-3) is now the league’s only such team without a win in those games.

