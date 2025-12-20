Kelce Still Has Impressive Landmarks Within Reach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Travis Kelce needs 3 yards to join Jerry Rice as one of two players ever with 800 receiving yards in 12 consecutive seasons.

How about 203 more yards over the final three games for an eighth overall 1,000-yard season? Or, simply 99 more to eclipse Jason Witten (13,046) for the second-most career receiving yards by an NFL tight end all-time?

“If it comes with winning three football games,” Kelce said Friday, “for the guys that I go to work with? Yeah, without a doubt.”

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Without a doubt, the tenor of Kelce’s language this week – both in his New Heights podcast and at his press conference Friday – is signaling the end of his future Hall of Fame career. No one would blame him.

He sustained a serious personal shock on Sunday, not only losing his quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a season-ending knee injury but also the realization that the Chiefs would miss the postseason for the first time in 11 years.

Watch Kelce discuss below...

But he’s still leading the team through practice drills, and wants everyone to know he’s fully committed to leading the Chiefs through the season-finale at Las Vegas on Jan. 4.

“It's just integrity, man,” Kelce explained Friday. “It's integrity. I signed up to be a Kansas City Chief and I love doing what I do. And I know I've been dreaming of being in these moments and playing for an NFL team since I was a kid.

“I'm going to make sure these guys know that I'm out there giving them everything I got.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce (87) after rushing for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kelce’s been doing that since the Super Bowl loss in February, when he launched an intensive offseason training program. His head coach has been grateful.

“He has had a heck of a year, really,” Andy Reid said Friday. “Great leadership, obviously. I thought it was a step up even from what he played last year. He made that a point this offseason, to really focus and come in in great shape. And it's helped him throughout the year here. He's been able to maintain that.”

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on field against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Unquestioned respect within building

He’s also been able to maintain the respect of his teammates, on both sides of the ball.

“He’s been doing it his whole career, even before I got here,” Nick Bolton said Friday. “First guy there, last guy to leave. In terms of being a leader, doing everything the right way, holding everybody to a high standard execution-wise.

“The details, the execution, the effort, all the things that go into winning close games and doing things the right way, he embodies it. So, him being out there, I 100-percent believe it, no matter where the ball is at, he'll be there to give us his best. And now that's what I'm doing for him as well.”

What’s around the next curve, Chiefs Kingdom? Get your head around in time to catch the Internet’s No. 1 coverage of your beloved team. Register for a totally FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest info each morning. SIGN UP HERE NOW.