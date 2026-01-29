3 Bieniemy Quotes to Fire Up Chiefs Fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – From 2018-22 with Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, the Chiefs ranked first in the league over that period in points per game, yards per game, yards per play, and plays of 20-plus yards. Oh, and they also won two of their three Super Bowl appearances.

So, when Bieniemy spoke for the first time since Andy Reid brought him back to Kansas City, hearing him say he still cares deeply about accountability and details was an important observation.

Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy leaves the field against the Buffalo Bills prior to the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“Well, I'll say this,” Bieniemy said Wednesday afternoon, “there's some things about me that have changed, but more than anything, EB is EB. We will still be disciplined and detailed in everything, in how we handle our business. There's a standard of performance. There's a standard of excellence that’ll be expected.

“But on top of that, there's been a great deal of wealth that I've learned, through the good and through the bad. And the thing that I appreciate is that’s just helped me to grow into this role and have this opportunity to be in this situation again.”

Oct 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Back in the saddle

Bieniemy said leaving his role as Chicago’s running backs coach under Ben Johnson was difficult. He said the day after the team lost a heartbreaking overtime playoff game Jan. 18, he got a significant phone call.

“It was an opportunity to come home, and it was like leaving home,” Bieniemy explained Wednesday. “But when Big Red picks up the phone, that's the only person that you’ll say, ‘Hey, you know what, it may be time to return home, because he's giving me this opportunity.

“But more than anything, it was very, very tough after especially what we just went through. But more than anything, I'm fired up about this opportunity. I'm looking forward to it. It's time to get back in the saddle.”

Travis Kelce, Super Bowl LVII Opening Night | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Travis Kelce: Chopping Wood

Michael Strahan told Travis Kelce this week to be absolutely sure he was ready to retire before walking away. But Bieniemy on Wednesday sounded like he was ready for another shot at the Super Bowl with Kelce, not without him.

The offensive coordinator spent all day Tuesday driving from Chicago to Kansas City, waiting out the winter storm, and said he’s only touched base with Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

Feb 23, 2023; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; Eric Bieniemy (L) poses with Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera (R) after being introduced as the new Commanders offensive coordinator and assistant head coach during an introductory press conference at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

“And to be honest,” Bieniemy said, “I have not talked any football or anything. It's just the excitement of just seeing each other, asking how they're doing and making sure everything is good moving forward.

“But is the excitement high? Yes. Am I fired up? Yes? Do I respect the hell out of both those guys? Yes. So, I'm looking forward to getting back in the grind and chopping wood with them.”

