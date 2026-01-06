Key Free Agent Jaylen Watson Shares Message With Chiefs Kingdom

The Kansas City Chiefs' season was a disappointing one, to say the least. It did not go how anyone expected it to. It was a season of a lot of different things happening that just did not go their way.

They did not play their best football, and there were too many things that were not consistent this past season for the Chiefs. It was the first time they missed the playoffs in a long time as well. They did not even get a chance to compete for a Super Bowl, and that was a major disappointment.

Now the Chiefs will go into this offseason with a lot of different things to fix. And they need to make sure they address the problems they had this past season if they want to have a different outcome next season. The front office knows that, and so does head coach Andy Reid. This is going to be an important offseason for the Chiefs, and it could set the tone on whether this team is back next season to compete for the AFC West or if their dynasty is no more.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) on field against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

One key free agent that the Chiefs have is defensive back Jaylen Watson. Watson has been a key member of this Chiefs defense and if they lose him, it could be a costly one for this defense next season. Whether the Chiefs want to bring Watson back or not remains to be seen. We need this past season how the defense was impacted by the players the Chiefs did not bring back. That is something they cannot let happen again.

Key Chiefs Free Agent to bring back

Watson shared a message on Instagram with Chiefs Kingdom after the team's final game of the season.

“Dear CHIEFS KINGDOM , If this is the last ride, I truly thank you for all the passion and support you’ve showed over the past 4 years,” Watson wrote on Instagram. “The best 4 years of my life. From a 7th round draft pick out of Augusta, Ga I felt welcomed since the first day I walked in the building. Never in a million years I could’ve imagined being a 2x Sb champ. To playing in arrowhead in front of the best fans in the world. Through the good years and bad you guys were always there 100 degrees or -30.

“To all my teammates that became brothers thank you for showing us young bulls the way to come in and be a real professional. So many memories will forever be embedded and I will cherish those moments forever thank you CHIEFS KINGDOM."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here)