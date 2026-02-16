The Kind of Trade Packages Chiefs Should Expect for Trent McDuffie

The Kansas City Chiefs' front office has its work cut out for it this offseason, as the team is $54.9 million over the cap and holds only six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Due to the restrictive parameters , the Chiefs will need to orchestrate multiple moves that may not be well-received by the fan base. A difficult decision that General Manager Brett Veach will have to pull the trigger on, which could already be in the works, is trading All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie this offseason.

McDuffie is entering the final year of his rookie deal, carrying a $13.6 million 2026 cap hit, which will be fully absorbed by the team that inherits him, if and when a trade materializes. What should the Chiefs expect in a deal for the 25-year-old cornerback?

Kansas City's Asking Price Should be High

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) forces a fumble from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The 2022 first-round pick has been one of the best cornerbacks in the league since his rookie season and is still in his prime. The Chiefs need to land at least a first-round pick in a package for McDuffie. Asking for two first-round picks is outlandish, but with multiple teams, including the Los Angeles, who have two picks in the first round in this upcoming draft.

Los Angeles has been a rumored suitor for McDuffie, and with its Super Bowl window closing with the current roster, the Rams could be aggressive in their pursuit of the star cornerback. Los Angeles' secondary was exposed multiple times this season, including in its three playoff games, allowing nearly 300 passing yards per game. Those performances came against Bryce Young, Caleb Williams, and Sam Darnold.

If the Rams end up acquiring McDuffie, the Chiefs need to land one of the two first-round picks Los Angeles owns.

What Would be a Disappointing Trade Package?

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As mentioned, with only six picks and several egregious needs across the roster , Veach and the front office cannot settle for a discounted price.

While a second-round pick is not bad value by any means, that cannot be the headline piece in a trade. Even if that pick is paired with a veteran player at a position of need, Kansas City needs to prioritize a first-round pick.

As much as the Chiefs would not want to admit it, they are in a slight rebuilding stage, as their roster is aging and, quite frankly, is underwhelming compared to other teams around the league. McDuffie is the type of asset that can be utilized to expedite the process and provide more depth for Kansas City.