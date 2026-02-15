Biggest Question for Each AFC West Front Office
This is not the season the Kansas City Chiefs envisioned for themselves, as they went 6-11 and failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Losing Patrick Mahomes to a season-ending torn ACL was the final nail in the coffin, but that injury could also affect the team's level of success in 2026.
The Chiefs' path through the AFC has been straightforward for the past decade, but the Denver Broncos won the AFC West in 2025, and the division is expected to improve with the Las Vegas Raiders presumably drafting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Then there are the Los Angeles Chargers, who always seem to have the talent to make noise, but never put all the pieces together.
Each team has its own problems, but we will specifically focus on one question each front office in the division has to face heading into the offseason.
Denver Broncos: How Aggressive to be in Free Agency?
The Broncos were the only team in the division without a clear deficiency, although the wide receiver position left a lot to be desired at times. With Bo Nix entering his third year, paired with the Broncos having $28 million in cap space, the team can be very aggressive and load up a roster already filled with above-average talent at multiple positions.
A long-winded explanation to say that Denver's front office question is not even close to being a negative.
Los Angeles Chargers: How Will They Improve the Defense?
Over the last two seasons, the Chargers' defense has been an elite unit despite its personnel. However, Jesse Minter, who served as the team's defensive coordinator during that span, will be the Baltimore Ravens' head coach next season.
Los Angeles will be downgrading its defensive coordinator, which could expose the players remaining on the roster. The Chargers have the third-highest cap space in the league with $83.5 million.
Kansas City Chiefs: How Do They Open Up Cap Space Without Mortgaging Future?
Entering this offseason, the Chiefs are $54.9 million over the cap, with limited pathways to freeing up space. Releasing Jawaan Taylor would open up $20 million, and trading Trent McDuffie would free up another $13.6 million.
However, Mahomes' and Chris Jones' contracts are likely candidates for restructure to supply the Chiefs with financial flexibility.
Las Vegas Raiders: How Will They Build Around Fernando Mendoza?
It is a foregone conclusion that the Raiders will take Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. There are intriguing pieces on offense - Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers - which will form an elite trio with Mendoza.
Las Vegas is in a rebuild, but trading Maxx Crosby would expedite the process, as the Raiders could receive a package including multiple first-round picks. The Raiders' roster is behind the eight ball, but with $90 million in cap space, owning the No. 1 pick, Klint Kubiak as the head coach, and potentially moving Crosby, Las Vegas could be a contender in the near future.
