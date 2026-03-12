Grading Chiefs' Biggest Moves Entering Free Agency Day 4

The Kansas City Chiefs have begun the new league year, making some noise, both in the trade market and free agency.

It is a fascinating offseason for the franchise, coming off their first losing season in 14 years, along with the highest selection in the NFL Draft in as many years. General manager Brett Veach has a task ahead of him, and he seems to be off to a good start as the Chiefs have been relatively active in free agency. Let's grade the biggest signings the Chiefs have made as we begin the new league year.

Kenneth Walker III, running back — Grade: A

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium.

The Chiefs needed a standout running back in the backfield with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and they did just that by signing Walker to a three-year, $45 million contract, making him the highest-paid free-agent running back in NFL history. The Super Bowl MVP will have a chance to run behind the best offensive line he's played with in his five years in the league, with the opportunity to be one of the engines of Kansas City's offense under offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Alohi Gilman, safety — Grade: B+

Look at how quick Alohi Gilman clicks and closes on this corner route vs Quarters pic.twitter.com/c1efD3c28O — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) September 16, 2025

This signing has flown under the radar, to my surprise, as this is an impressive player overall that the Chiefs were able to snag on a three-year $24.75 million contract. Gilman is a versatile safety that fits perfectly with what defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo wants to do in terms of coverage disguises and unique roles or assignments for his defensive backs to create confusion for the quarterback. Gilman isn't overly flashy, but a sound player to replace Bryan Cook nonetheless.

Khyiris Tonga, defensive tackle — Grade: A

Love the Khyiris Tonga signing for KC. Not only is a basic improvement for the run D up the middle but the fit is great.



Spags wants attacking NTs who can get into gaps THEN control space/fall back into another gap. Tonga has really good initial knock-back & burst to do that. pic.twitter.com/Zc5xrmd4Be — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) March 10, 2026

This is exactly what the Chiefs needed along their defensive front: a defensive road-grader with no regard for the guard or center in front of him. I thought Tonga was an underrated player for the New England Patriots this past season and made exceptional plays against the run. Kansas City should still pursue depth and quickness at the position, but Tonga adds a great element against the run.

Travis Kelce, tight end — Grade: A

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) watches a play against the Las Vegas Raiders from the sideline during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium.

There's not much to say here. Kelce, a future first-ballot Hall of Fame tight end, is going for his fourth Vince Lombardi Trophy and hopes to ride off into the sunset in his 14th season with a ring No. 4 (well, technically five if you count the upcoming wedding).

Tyquan Thornton, wide receiver — Grade: B-

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Thornton's market might've been thinner than I expected, considering the potential need for a vertical playmaker. He returns to Kansas City, where his career was revived last season. He should remain a key depth piece within the wide receiver room, but he is more of a pass-catcher who thrives in one singular area, albeit an important one.