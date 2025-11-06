Jackson Can Make History Sunday, but Still Won’t Catch Mahomes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Lamar Jackson will check off a significant career milestone when Baltimore visits Minnesota on Sunday.
The Ravens’ two-time NFL MVP will make his 100th regular-season start. If he can lead Baltimore to a win at U.S. Bank Stadium, Jackson will surpass Ken Stabler (72) for the fourth-most wins by a quarterback over his first 100 starts in league history. Jackson enters the game with a 72-27 mark.
Good Mahomes-Jackson comparison
Sunday’s game also marks a great mile-marker comparison between Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, whose 78 wins stand as the most ever by a quarterback over his first 100 NFL starts. Tom Brady (76) and Roger Staubauch (76) rank tied for second on the list, ahead of Stabler.
The Ravens’ quarterback can also etch his name next to Mahomes this weekend in another category.
Jackson owns a 103.5 career passer rating and is expected to become just the third player ever to complete his 100th career start with a mark above 100.0. The others were Aaron Rodgers (107.3) and Mahomes (103.0).
Mahomes has made 121 regular-season starts and owns a 94-27 mark (.777). Including his 17-4 postseason mark, the quarterback has a stunning 111-31 record (.782) since the Chiefs made him the 10th-overall selection in the 2017 draft.
The 32nd-overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft, Jackson has 21,045 career passing yards and 6,214 rushing yards. He’s also generated 212 career touchdowns (179 passing, 33 rushing).
Baltimore back in playoff race?
But what’s interesting is the fact that both Jackson (3-5) and Mahomes (5-4) are only two games out of first place in their respective divisions.
And, after Baltimore visits Minnesota (4-4) on Sunday, the Ravens’ next three opponents – at Cleveland, home against the Jets and home against Cincinnati -- are a combined 6-19 (.240).
The Chiefs, meanwhile, out of their bye get Denver (7-2) on plenty of rest after the Broncos’ Thursday night game against the Raiders. Then, Kansas City hosts Indianapolis (7-2) before a short-week game at Dallas (3-5-1) on Thanksgiving.
Kansas City’s Sept. 28 win over Baltimore, during which Jackson sustained a hamstring injury that sidelined him for several weeks, could come into play as a tiebreaker when the NFL determines its final AFC playoff berths. Both Kansas City and Baltimore have 2-3 conference records.
