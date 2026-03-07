Chiefs’ 2026 Schedule Got Easier Friday Night
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes would be the first to testify that winning in the NFL is extremely hard.
But beating the Las Vegas Raiders twice every year got a dash easier on Friday night.
Per multiple reports, the Ravens acquired five-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby from the Raiders for Baltimore’s first-round selections in both 2026 and 2027. It marked the NFL’s seventh reported trade this week, including Wednesday’s colossal Trent McDuffie trade between the Chiefs and Rams.
The Crosby trade benefits the Chiefs by taking the Mahomes nemesis out of the AFC West (Crosby has sacked Mahomes six times). What’s more, Kansas City isn’t scheduled to meet Baltimore for the first time since 2022, snapping a string of meetings in three straight seasons. The teams have met either in the regular season or playoffs seven times over the prior eight seasons, beginning with Mahomes’ first full season as a starter, 2018.
Here’s a closer look at the 2026 Kansas City opponents, and what the most significant roster moves they’ve already made entering free agency (since Super Bowl 60, courtesy of Spotrac). Times, dates and television will be announced by the NFL in May.
Denver Broncos (two games against Chiefs in 2026)
(No significant personnel moves, although Sean Payton handed over play-calling duties to new offensive coordinator Davis Webb, a former Texas Tech teammate of Mahomes).
Las Vegas Raiders (two games)
Released: Quarterback Geno Smith, center Alex Cappa.
Traded: Defensive end Maxx Crosby to Ravens for 2026 and ’27 first-round selections.
Los Angeles Chargers (two games)
Signed: Center Tyler Biadasz.
Released: Tackle Savion Washington, tight end Will Dissly, guard Mekhi Becton.
Retired: Center Bradley Bozeman.
Arizona Cardinals (in Kansas City)
Released: Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, defensive end Bilal Nichols, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither.
Atlanta Falcons (in Madrid or Atlanta)
NOTE -- The NFL could assign the Chiefs to play Atlanta in Madrid, Spain.
Applied franchise tag: Tight end Kyle Pitts.
Released: Wide receiver Darnell Mooney.
Buffalo Bills (in Buffalo)
Acquired: Wide receiver D.J. Moore from Chicago, along with exchange of picks.
Released: Cornerback Dane Jackson, safety Taylor Rapp, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, cornerback Taron Johnson.
Extended impending free agents: Safety Sam Franklin, defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis.
Cincinnati Bengals (in Cincinnati)
Extended impending free agents: Guard Dalton Risner.
Indianapolis Colts (in Kansas City)
Applied transition tag: Quarterback Daniel Jones.
Los Angeles Rams (in Los Angeles)
Acquired: Cornerback Trent McDuffie from Kansas City for four draft choices.
Extended impending free agents: Safety Kamren Curl, tight end Tyler Higbee.
Retired: Wide receiver Robert Woods, guard Rob Havenstein.
Miami Dolphins (in Miami)
Extended impending free agents: Linebacker Cameron Goode.
Released: Wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, guard James Daniels and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
New England Patriots (in Kansas City)
Signed: Linebacker Jesse Luketa.
Released: Running back Antonio Gibson.
New York Jets (in Kansas City)
Applied franchise tag: Running back Breece Hall.
Acquired: Defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat from Tennessee for defensive end Jermaine Johnson.
Extended impending free agents: Tight end Jelani Woods.
San Francisco 49ers (in Kansas City)
Extended impending free agents: Long snapper Jon Weeks.
Seattle Seahawks (in Seattle)
(No significant personnel moves, although the team lost play-caller Klint Kubiak – now Raiders head coach – and as of Saturday morning aren’t expected to re-sign Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, per the man himself).
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert