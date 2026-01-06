KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Forget for a moment that he tweeted photos from the Chiefs’ two most disappointing losses of the season – coincidentally, or not, the only times Kansas City wore all-white uniforms.

Patrick Mahomes on Tuesday afternoon tweeted an alarm-clock emoji along with photos of himself walking off the field in Dallas on Thanksgiving, and leaping into the end zone on his first-half touchdown run at Jacksonville – both 31-28 losses.

The alarm clock, though, is an encouraging sign, signifying perhaps that Mahomes is fighting valiantly through his rehab. The quarterback is 22 days removed from season-ending surgery to repair ACL and LCL tears in his left knee.

Or, as analyst Price Carter noted, perhaps the tweet was choreographed with a certain former teammate. After all, Tyreek Hill’s remarkably similar tweet – himself in all-white Dolphins uniforms – came only 22 minutes after Mahomes’ tweet.

Reunion would likely require Chiefs-Dolphins trade

Could the quarterback and wide receiver be asking for a reunion? The Dolphins just launched a search for a new general manager after firing Chris Grier. Per Over the Cap, Hill’s most recent contract extension, a four-year, $120 million deal signed Aug. 4, 2024, includes three voidable years (2027-29) and his base salary in 2026 increases from $10 million to $29.9 million.

In other words, whenever the Dolphins hire their general manager, Brett Veach and the Chiefs might want to discuss a trade.

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is brought down by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the second half of the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Long rehab road

Regardless of any cryptic choreography, coincidental or not, Mahomes still has a long road ahead.

Head coach Andy Reid provided an update on Monday, reiterating that Kansas City will serve as the primary base for his rehab primarily because Chiefs assistant athletic trainer Julie Frymyer is heading up the process.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with the ball past Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

“First of all,” he said, “he's doing great for just being three weeks out or so, and he'll go ahead and most likely stay up here for the majority of the time in rehab. And he and Julie, she's the person that does all that, our PT, he has a lot of trust in her. And he's been just in there grinding. I mean, that's what I can tell you, and I think that'll just continue until we get started again.

“Not that he won't take a break here or there, but right now, he's in that early process where you got to really hit it hard. And, it's not necessarily a fun thing to do every day, but the important thing is that you show up; you keep coming back for more. And he's been doing that.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks to the huddle from the sideline during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Doing that is critical to the Chiefs’ future, and Mahomes knows it. Without him over the final three games, Kansas City scored only one touchdown. The Chiefs were the first NFL team in 16 years that failed to reach 170 offensive yards in three straight games.

The last team to do that was JaMarcus Russell and the Raiders, over four games from Sept. 20-Oct. 11, 2009.

The 2025 Chiefs are the first offense since the 2009 Raiders to go 3 straight games without gaining 170 yards.



That's the JaMarcus Russell-Tom Cable Raiders. — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) January 5, 2026

Since Mahomes became the Chiefs’ full-time starter in 2018, he’s missed 10 starts due to injury or coach’s decision. Kansas City is just 2-8 (.200) in those 10 games.

