Why the Tyreek Hill Conversation Won't Go Away for Chiefs

Despite early indications pointing to the Kansas City Chiefs forgoing the opportunity to pursue free agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill, it appears they are leaving the door open to a possible reunion.

ESPN's Nate Taylor reported on Monday that the Chiefs will keep tabs on the 31-year-old's recovery this offseason.

Taylor's Reporting

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; (editors note: graphic image) Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) injuries his leg against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

"While it's uncertain if Hill will be available for the season opener, the Chiefs are expected to monitor the progress of his recovery and training, according to league sources," Taylor stated.

This report partially contradicts what head coach Andy Reid alluded to last week during his media availability via teleconference, when he stated that there have been no discussions in the building pertaining to this situation.

Reid's Thoughts

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“Yeah, we go through everything and everybody. I mean, that's how [general manager] Brett [Veach] does it," Reid said. "And I don't even know if Tyreek [Hill] is healthy right now, to do anything. So, I'm sure he's working hard on that part of it and trying to get that all straightened out. But, yeah, listen, we talk about everything. So, it's not, there's nothing happening there. But we know what you know, that he's out there cranking away trying to get himself back to where he can play, period.”

Background of Hill's Injury

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is tended to by medical staff after injuring his leg against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Hill suffered a significant knee injury early this past season, which included a dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL. The 10-year veteran underwent surgery shortly after suffering the injury and will require a second surgery this offseason. There is no timetable for his return, and he may not be ready until 2027.

Chiefs Should Not Consider Signing Hill

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins released Hill last week, freeing up $22 million in cap space. For the first time in Hill's career, he is an unrestricted free agent, and the timing of the release allows him to sign elsewhere without waiting for the new league year to start, which is March 11.

Nevertheless, this is a move Kansas City should bypass, as there are other issues on the roster . Taylor's report does illustrate that the Chiefs' front office is not prioritizing this acquisition. That is the good news, but Hill’s injury is complex, and Kansas City should not allow these speculations to distract from the task at hand, which is to assemble a formidable supporting cast around Patrick Mahomes, which should incorporate getting younger, rather than older and more expensive.

The 2026 NFL Draft needs to be at the forefront of General Manager Brett Veach's mind, especially with the NFL Scouting Combine kicking off this week.