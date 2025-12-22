Chiefs Make QB Addition After Gardner Minshew Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs left their Week 16 matchup with even more questions at the quarterback position. The Chiefs were unsuccessful once again.

They came out of Tennessee with a blowout loss, and that was something they did not want to do. It was not a pretty sight or a good one to see. This looked like a whole different team, even when you know they did not have star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Maybe being out of contention did that, or just one of those games.

Another thing that the Chiefs had to deal with in Week 16 was having another quarterback injury. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was injured and did not return.

Then the Chiefs had to go to their third-string quarterback, Chris Oladokun. That is hard for a team when they are trying to get something going in a game. Switching quarterbacks is never ideal during a game, and the Chiefs had to do that once again, but it did not go as planned.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) scrambles against Tennessee Titans defensive tackle James Lynch (97) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Chiefs Add a New Quarterback

On Monday, the Chiefs went out and brought in another quarterback for the last few games of the season. With Minshew out, that makes a lot of sense, and it was someone they are familiar with.

"With Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew injuring their knees in back-to-back weeks, the Chiefs are signing QB Shane Buechele off the Bills’ practice squad, per source. Buechele spent the 2021-‘22 seasons with the Chiefs. He needs to pass a physical, but he is headed to Kansas City," said NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Arden Key (49) and linebacker James Williams Sr. (52) sack Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Quarterback Shane Buechele also has an understanding of the Chiefs offense," said Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated.

"Undrafted out of SMU in 2021, Buechele signed with Kansas City that May and spent two seasons with the team—bouncing back-and-forth from their active roster and practice squad. The 27-year-old has yet to attempt a pass in his NFL career."

Aug 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (6) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

We will see if Buechele gets the start this week. It is going to be a tough one because the Chiefs are on a very short week, as they Chiefs will be playing on Christmas Day on Thursday Night Football. It is not going to be an easy one because they are playing their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos, who have one of the best defenses in the National Football League. It has been a tough season for the Chiefs, and now we are going to see if this team is already packed up and looking at the offseason.

