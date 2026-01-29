Why the Chiefs Don’t Have To Worry About Their QB

The Kansas City Chiefs' outlook on next season is hopeful. They have much to look forward to as they try to get back into dynasty form, including the progression of their young players and a dynamic playmaker added through the draft.

Another thing to look forward to is the return of Patrick Mahomes after his ACL injury, which ended his season. This is the most serious injury Mahomes has had to deal with in his career, and his bounce back will determine how far the Chiefs go in their renewed pursuit of greatness.

Still Elite

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

John Kosko writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article talking about each team and their quarterback needs heading into the offseason. Even coming back from an ACL injury, any team would jump at the chance to have Mahomes as their franchise quarterback, as he's still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

"The Chiefs just missed the playoffs for the first time since — checks notes — 2014. Patrick Mahomes remains a two-time MVP, three-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Super Bowl MVP", said Kosko.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson (23) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs missing the playoffs is not Mahomes fault. He's the reason why they won any games to begin with this season, given how banged up they were and their lack of playmakers on either side of the field. We saw how bad it could get for the Chiefs when Chris Oladokun was their starter. I thought Oladokun played well, but it showed the limitations of this team without Mahomes at the helm, making magic.

"While the offense has shown some cracks in recent years as defenses have adjusted and Kansas City has struggled at times to surround Mahomes with top-end talent through the draft, expectations haven’t changed. The Chiefs should still expect Mahomes to be one of the best — if not the best — quarterbacks in the NFL moving forward".

Nov 12, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returns to the locker room following pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Thankfully, the Chiefs have started to make the right steps in order for their offense to get back to a respectable place. The Eric Bieniemy reunion will hopefully result in Mahomes throwing for a lot of yards again, as his numbers have slowly dwindled ever since he left the team in 2023. That was the last time Mahomes threw for over 4,000 yards, a number he hasn't able to reach in the two years since his departure.

Mahomes is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and until he proves otherwise, will keep the Chiefs relevant for years to come. They don't have any issues at quarterback and won't for a long time as long as 15 is still around.

