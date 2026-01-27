Maybe the Chiefs Weren’t So Far Off After All

There's a prevailing belief that the Kansas City Chiefs fell off a cliff this season. In one year, they went from Super Bowl runner-up to 6-11, landing the ninth-overall pick in the process. The fact that KC was closer to landing the No. 1 selection than it was to claiming the AFC's No. 1 seed spoke volumes.



Sure, Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL, but the Chiefs were already on the verge of mathematical elimination before he went down. Clearly, this team needed a lot more than it had in 2025, and General Manager Brett Veach has to significantly overhaul the roster, even with limited avenues to do so, lest he waste another year of Mahomes's prime. But maybe Kansas City wasn't so far off after all.



Chiefs could have been right there



The Kansas City Chiefs ultimately gave away their own playoff chances. Even before Patrick Mahomes got injured against the Los Angeles Chargers, they lost four out of five games with him under center to the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, and Houston Texans, sandwiched around an overtime nail-biter victory over the Indianapolis Colts.



That's unacceptable. KC knew its season was on the line after its Week 11 loss to the Broncos, and it still failed to hunker down, losing two of its next three. In retrospect, though, the Chiefs' ultimate demise was caused by three things: Rashee Rice's suspension, poor late-game execution, and, of course, Mahomes's ACL tear.



Kansas City dug itself a 3-3 hole to begin the season with Rice taking a mandatory six-game furlough due to his involvement in a multi-vehicle accident in Dallas, Texas, over the summer. Still, even with him out, they had a chance to win every game.

Unfortunately, they couldn't close this past season, with him or without him in the lineup. KC went from an 11-0 record in one-score contests in 2024 to just 1-6 in those affairs in 2025, and that was with Mahomes healthy.

Watching these playoffs, it's clear that the Chiefs could have beaten anybody in the AFC. The New England Patriots will represent the conference in the Super Bowl after a 10-7 victory over the Broncos with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the helm.

Before that, they beat the Houston Texans, 28-16, in a game in which C.J. Stroud threw four interceptions in the first half. They opened the postseason with a 16-3 win over the Chargers, when Drake Maye and Justin Herbert combined for 11 sacks, four fumbles, and three turnovers. The Chiefs have to get better this offseason, but they're not as far away as initially expected.

