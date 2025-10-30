Why the Chiefs’ OC Doesn’t Care About Your Fantasy Lineup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy spoke from the podium before practice Thursday. The Chiefs (5-3) will visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On the progress of Jawaan Taylor since his penalty-plagued beginning:
“Yeah, that's a credit to him. He's done a good job with that. We had to have that happen. He was playing really well and he's continuing to play well. But the penalties were, I think, the black eye for all of us to see in him. And he's such a great kid. He cares. He's a professional, and he took it to heart. And that's a credit to him, to being able to be a true professional in that moment and help make us better by eliminating something, so credit to him.”
On the plan if Isiah Pacheco can’t play, whether they’ll lean on Kareem Hunt:
“I think so. I think we'll just, we'll kind of play that by ear, see how it goes, health-wise, with Pops (Pacheco) … The beauty of our team, the depth that we have, we have guys that are there, guys that can practice, guys that are ready. We tell the guys, everybody be ready when the time comes, so we know what we're going to do, how we're going to do it, we'll have a plan, and I think that's the guys that are in that room. We trust in all of them, and then when the time comes, we just go ahead and roll with those guys.”
On public pressure to add a running back at the trade deadline, and whether their ninth-ranked run game is underrated:
“Probably. I mean, I really like where we're at right now. I love our guys in that room. I like the identity that we have as an offense. And that's above my pay grade, with how that stuff rolls and what we do. But I just know that where we stand right now, we're very, very pleased with what we have.”
On what impresses him about Patrick Mahomes’ vision and ability to progress through reads:
“Well, for him, it's something he's always been good at. He's done it quite a bit in his career. And now, I think it's the new guys that we have in this room, some of the newer players, making sure that they understand, at all times you stay alive.
“We had a couple plays last week where, like you said, No. 1, wasn't there, No. 2 sometimes wasn't there. One of his greatest strengths is being outside the pocket. And it goes back to college at Texas Tech. He was the same way. He was a major weapon outside the pocket. So, now the other guys are taking advantage of that, and we're scoring some touchdowns from it. We got a big play last week from Kels (Travis Kelce) as well.
On what makes Buffalo’s defense unique:
“The idea that they all play within Coach (Sean) McDermott and Coach (Bobby) Babich’s scheme that they have. They play it fast. They play it well. They do a good job. It's always a hostile environment there in Buffalo. They feed off of that with the crowd noise. So, we want to make sure that with silent count, we're good there.
“So, part of that is no self-inflicted wounds with penalties, pre-snap penalties. Schematically, they do a lot. They do a really good job in their zones. And then when they play man, they're super-physical, they're sticky. They make you be good with releases. They make you win at the top of routes. And then they have good ball skills. So, you kind of put all that together with an offense that’s scoring points, and it makes it tough.”
On Jaylon Moore’s three starts and what stands out:
“Consistency, the moment’s never too big. I go back to when we had, right before the one game (Oct. 12 vs. Detroit) when everything went down, everything went down with him having to go in there last-minute. He never, never flinched; he never blinked. He came out in that game and he's kept it consistent this whole time.
“There's a couple things here or there, but with him, I'm just really proud of how he's handled the moment. He just wants to do his job. He wants to do his part. And I think to me, that jumps out to somebody that doesn't look for it. He just comes in every day. He's a true pro and he's doing well with it.”
On whether there’ll be a competition at left tackle when Simmons returns:
“We haven't -- that's, again, something that I have not even come across. That's with Coach (Reid) and (Brett) Veach when that time comes. Josh is playing well, too, so that’s the part that you like, is that you got guys that are playing well, and then we just kind of work through all that other stuff.”
On the Chiefs as one of two NFL teams without a 100-yard rusher or 100-yard receiver:
“That'd be for the fantasy people. You could ask them and see what they think. We like where we're at right now. The guys don't care about the stats. I mean, I don't know the numbers, but the way that we're distributing the football right now to players, what they're doing, everybody has a part in this. And nobody really cares about the numbers.
“We want to be efficient. I think we look at touchdown drives. We look at scoring drives, be great situationally, red zone, third down, short yardage, fourth down. We're doing that right now. So, all that other stuff is for everybody else.”
On the payoff for hard work, the current success:
“This has been a lot of fun. Just for me, the experiences that I've had in my career as a coach, this is up there at the top. And our record is our record. We've come together here after those first couple games, but the people that are doing it in this building together, it's everybody, and it makes you feel good when you drive in here to work every morning. And you're excited about the moment to be with the guys, but you're not satisfied.
“And I think that's what's so powerful about this, this culture that we have right now, is that we're doing it and we're making sure that we're doing it together. There's not one selfish person on this team, or coach. And when you win defensively, special teams, offense, coaches, the support, the fans, the city, like it's awesome. That's why we do what we do. So, from the offensive side, I haven't really been a part of this before. It's a bunch of good, good guys playing good football.”
On whether a raucous crowd will change their aggressive mindset on fourth down:
“Nah, man. I like what you just said with the aggressive. You just used it twice in there. We got to keep that going. So, making sure we're aggressive is important. And I know we've talked about it all the time. We talk about it internally, but we have to stay that way.
“And if you don't get it, that's okay; at least everybody knows this is how we're going to do it, and we're going to go down this way. And then when you do get it, it's just contagious. So, we want to keep that going. That's the positivity and the power of speaking it into existence.”
