2026 Chiefs 7-Round Mock Draft Following Post Season Finale

The Kansas City Chiefs' regular season has concluded, and they are in rare territory for the first time since 2012, as they will not be in the postseason this year following a disastrous campaign that saw Patrick Mahomes tear his ACL and the Chiefs unable to captailize in one-score games.

Now, it's time to begin the pre-draft process, with All-Star games just weeks away and the NFL Draft in late April. This is the first time in years that the Chiefs will be in the thick of top prospect discussions with the No. 9 overall selection. With that said, it's time to dive into the draft process by unveiling the first seven-round mock draft of the offseason following their season finale loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Round 1, No. 9 overall: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE rusher, Miami (FL)

Rueben Bain Jr. - top 5 player in the 26 class pic.twitter.com/N81EHUabIs — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) September 1, 2025

Start your draft out by giving the Chiefs a dynamic pass rush duo in George Karlaftis and Bain. This would be a fantastic way to find explosiveness and quick wins on the edge by taking arguably the best pass rusher in this year's draft. Bain will have questions toward his arm length, but he's dynamic, versatile, and brings a great combination of moves and counters to the table.

Round 2, No. 40 overall: Keith Abney II, cornerback, Arizona State

Keith Abney II (Arizona State CB #1)

-Versatile defender who shows the ability to execute press/off man and press/off zone coverage

-Twitchy athlete who can plant and explode allowing him to break on routes and make plays on the football

-Disciplined eyes allow him to diagnose… pic.twitter.com/fCefXrCidR — Owen Denny (@OwenDennyNFL) December 15, 2025

It feels like Kansas City might be hitting the reset button at cornerback, which means this position will head toward the top of the list for needs on the roster. In a strong class at this spot, Arizona State's Abney would be a great had with his coverage versatility, twitch, discipline, and explosiveness to play inside-out. This would be a fun add for the Chiefs and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Round 3, No. 74 overall: Jadarian Price, running back, Notre Dame

Boy, do the Chiefs need help at running back. It's clear that outside of Brashard Smith, this team will have a clean reset in the backfield, which requires unique and talented skill sets across the board. Price, who backed up a Heisman Trophy candidate in Jeremiyah Love, was a fantastic runner for the Fighting Irish, with a similar set of skills to that of former Notre Dame standout and Los Angeles Rams starter Kyren Williams.

Round 4, No. 129 overall: Genesis Smith, safety, Arizona

Genesis Smith (#12) has a diverse skill set. Here he shows his range as a post defender. His ability to find the ball in the air stands out, even when he initially turned one way and then turned back the other way and still was able to locate it. pic.twitter.com/8W6Fv4tv2K — Brian Maafi (@BmaafiNFL) December 24, 2025

Need a young replacement for Bryan Cook? Smith is the guy the Chiefs could look at throughout the draft process. Smith is a long, rangy, and well-executed defender on the backend who can make plays on the ball with good depth, discipline, and aggression at the catch point.

Round 5, No. 147 overall: Harold Perkins Jr, linebacker, LSU

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) after the game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

If there is one coach who could figure out how to use Perkins correctly, it would be Spagnuolo. Perkins exploded onto the scene a few years ago by becoming a star pass rusher as a freshman before working back into linebacker and big dime-backer over the next couple of seasons, making him a true tweener because of his size and athleticism. Get him to Kansas City and go to work.

Round 6, No. 187 overall: Oscar Delp, tight end, Georgia

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs the ball in the first half agains the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This is a "trust me on this one, ok?" selection for the Chiefs. Delp has all of the tools of being a productive tight end in the passing game while adding value as a blocker, but Georgia never used their top tight ends outside of Brock Bowers in recent years. Delp could find a role in the Chiefs offense quickly in the first couple of seasons of his career.

Round 6, No. 206 overall: Diego Pavia, quarterback, Vanderbilt

Dec 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There will be a backup quarterback competition this offseason, as there is no guarantee that Gardner Minshew is the guy to be second-fiddle to Mahomes. Pavia has been sensational for Vanderbilt under Chris Lea as the program rose to success in the last couple of seasons, earning himself a spot at the Heisman Trophy ceremony as a finalist. His playmaking ability would likely intrigue the Chiefs as a developmental option.

Round 7, No. 212 overall: Aamil Wagner, offensive tackle, Notre Dame

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Aamil Wagner (59) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Look for the Chiefs to add plenty of depth along the offensive line this spring, including at offensive tackle. Right tackle is up in the air due to the uncertain future of Jawaan Taylor. A developmental piece such as Wagner would be an intriguing pickup for the Chiefs in this regard.

Sign up for our absolutely FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest news, analysis, and the best stories on your beloved Chiefs each day, including the latest draft content throughout the offseason. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure to follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @ZakSGilbert, and make sure you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.