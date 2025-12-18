Why Minshew Prefers Real Thing Over Visualization

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Asked Wednesday how mental reps will help when he makes his first start in a Chiefs uniform, Gardner Minshew cited basketball psychology.

Noting numerous university studies that have proven basketball players improve their free-throw shooting by visualizing success, the quarterback said mental reps really work.

Then, realizing the blatantly obvious, he took that basketball and punted it into the rafters.

“I am excited for the physical reps,” Minshew said, drawing laughter.

“I think it's more than anything, just getting on the same page with your guys, having them hear you, us being on the same page, and how we see certain routes, how we see certain coverages. And I think it's just more about that cohesiveness than anything.”

First such Chiefs game in 13 years

He’ll get 100 percent of the physical reps this week as the Chiefs (6-8) prepare to visit the Titans (2-12) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

It’s the first December Chiefs game since 2012 in which Kansas City is at least two games below .500. But it’s a game that means everything for Minshew – and the Chiefs.

Chiefs need a quarterback to run their offseason

With Patrick Mahomes set to miss the entire offseason program and likely all of the preseason, including training camp, the Chiefs know they need a steady quarterback to steady their ship. Minshew signed a one-year contract in the offseason, so these last three games are a prime audition for his 2026 NFL team.

“Yeah, as sick as Gardner is over the whole thing,” Andy Reid said Wednesday, referring to the Mahomes injury, “he also has an opportunity and wants to do well. It's great for him, career-wise, whether it's here or somewhere else. It's great for him.”

Minshew, who’ll make his first NFL start since Nov. 24, 2024, with the Raiders, will start for a fifth NFL franchise on Sunday. Now in his seventh year, he’s started at least two games in each of his first six seasons.

In 2023, he led Indianapolis to wins in six of its final nine games but missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record. The following season, he was benched by the Raiders after a 2-7 start. Reid loves that experience in his starting quarterback.

A 6-1, 225-pound veteran out of Washington State, Minshew opened each of the last two seasons, 2023 and ’24, as the Week 1 starter in Indianapolis and Las Vegas, respectively. He could be auditioning to open the 2026 season in the same role.

Yeah, it's an opportunity to step in and do my job,” Minshew said Wednesday. “There's a lot of guys that put a ton of work into this, and I owe it to them, to this coaching staff, this team, this fanbase, to go out and do my best to give us the best chance to win.”

