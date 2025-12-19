One Mistake Chiefs Cannot Afford to Make Heading into Next Season

The Kansas City Chiefs are having a disappointing season in 2025. It did not go the way they expected it to. The Chiefs are not going to make the playoffs, and that is something that is shocking.

I do not think anyone had the Chiefs missing the playoffs heading into this season, but that is what they are facing. The Chiefs this season could not find the consistency that they usually have and showed over those long Super Bowl runs. Now they will look at different areas to improve.

The Chiefs came into the season with different questions. They usually answer those questions right away and find a solution. That was not the case this season. They continued to go along with the season with things to try to solve. And they put them on the shoulders of head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. A

t the end of the day, it was too much for both of them, and they could not carry all the weight and they needed help and did not get it throughout the season.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chiefs Need to Let Mahomes Heal

The Chiefs heading into next season are already facing a difficult situation. In Week 15, Mahomes' season came to an end with a torn ACL. That is the first time in his career that he has suffered a major injury. This injury is going to take a long time to come back from, and the Chiefs have to take extra precautions on how they will handle it. Mahomes got surgery early this week, and he will attack the rehab the right way and work hard like he always does.

"With Mahomes immediately starting his rehab, there is an obvious indication that he’s determined to be back for the start of the 2026 season. But maybe it would be best for the Chiefs to not rush him back to be the Week 1 starter," said Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"Mahomes has played in seven AFC title games and five Super Bowls since taking over as Kansas City’s starting quarterback eight years ago. When you think about it, Mahomes has essentially played nine consecutive seasons, if we’re adding all the playoff games, with short offseasons, playing football until February or late January and starting offseason workouts some time in April."

"Kansas City needs to give Mahomes more time off, even if it means missing him for a month or two to start next season. Every knee injury of this magnitude has a different recovery timeline, but it wasn’t that long ago that Kyler Murray injured his knee in the final month of the season and missed the first two months of the following season."

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

