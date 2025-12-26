Chiefs Must Decide Soon on Veteran Defender for 2026

As the Kansas City Chiefs are nearing the end of the 2025 campaign, it's time for the front office to start looking at considerations for roster moves for 2026. It's clear something needs to change, as this season has become a large disaster for the former juggernauts in the AFC.

One decision the Chiefs have to make this offseason is whether or not they should keep veteran cornerback Kristian Fulton for next season. Signed this offseason to a two-year, $20 million deal, Fulton hasn't panned out the front office had hoped for this secondary this season.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton (8) misses an interception during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Fulton came off his best season in the NFL in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers, and the signing looked to be smart with that in mind. However, playing in only seven games this season, Fulton has yet to live up to the contract he's been given.

Regardless, head coach Andy Reid has been pleased with what he has seen from Fulton, regardless of his inconsistencies in health keeping him off the field. Following last night's game against the Denver Broncos, where Fulton recorded three total tackles and had three passes defended, Coach Reid revealed his thoughts.

Reid's Thoughts

“I thought he (Kristian Fulton) played like he was healthy. (General Manager) Brett (Veach) brought him in here knowing that he was a good football player, but he hadn’t been able to stay healthy. He was able to get himself in a position now where he’s feeling better football wise and get himself out there and play. But that’s what he is capable of doing.”

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton (8) arrives prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Next season, according to Spotrac.com, Fulton will make a base salary of $9.75 million with a cap at $13 million. Knowing that change is in order, Fulton might be a little too expensive for the Chiefs to keep in 2026, especially with the season he's put up this season.

The cornerback is very talented when healthy, but the Chiefs need a player who can stay healthy and be productive on the field. When he has played, Fulton has collected 16 total tackles, and if his season were to end today, that would tie a career low.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton (8) leaves the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

There are several cornerbacks set to hit free agency this offseason, and if the Chiefs feel they need to improve that position for next season, they will have options who are relatively inexpensive compared to what they're on the books for in paying Fulton.

