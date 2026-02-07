Which Two Chiefs 2025 Free Agent Acquisitions Could Be Cap Casualties

For the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, the Kansas City Chiefs are truly pinned against the wall. There are several reasons for this sentiment, including the 30-year-old quarterback dealing with a torn ACL, the team only possessing six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and currently being $54.9 million over the cap.

With limited financial and draft resources, paired with Mahomes' status for the start of next season in doubt, the Chiefs are up against it. Some of those circumstances fall on the front office, which has made several head-scratching signings in recent memory.

While not every signing General Manager Brett Veach orchestrated last offseason turned out to be a failure, due to the circumstances, Kansas City could release two players that were acquired prior to the 2025 season.

Kristian Fulton

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton (8) leaves the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback signed a two-year, $20 million contract, which included $15 million guaranteed. Fulton played in only eight games this past season, missing time with a lingering ankle injury.

Fulton is entering the final year of his contract and is a $13 million cap hit in 2026. However, Kansas City can free up $5 million by releasing the 27-year-old cornerback with a pre-June 1 designation. While that would leave an $8 million dead cap hit, the Chiefs could do as much as possible to retain more important players on the roster.

On the other hand, Kansas City has several players within the secondary entering free agency , including Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and Joshua Williams. In addition, Trent McDuffie is a trade candidate this offseason, as he is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Due to those likely departures, Kansas City could retain Fulton.

Jaylon Moore

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Jaylon Moore (77) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is far less likely, and may not be the best decision, as Moore will seemingly slide into the starting right tackle position after the Chiefs inevitably release Jawaan Taylor. Cutting Taylor will free up $20 million in cap space.

Depending on how this offseason unfolds, Moore could be joining Taylor on the open market. It is a possibility, as the Chiefs can free up $7.9 million in cap space, while eating $10.7 million in dead cap. If Kansas City releases Moore, it would most likely draft a replacement with its second- or third-round pick.

Moore is more than serviceable, but Veach could view the 28-year-old right tackle as disposable, especially if the Chiefs are not in a position to contend in 2026.