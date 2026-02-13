Assessing Chiefs' Chances of Bouncing Back in 2026

It does not feel right to include the Kansas City Chiefs in a conversation that revolves around non-playoff teams reconstructing their roster to provide a better opportunity to reach the postseason the following year.

Yet here we are, as the Chiefs were one of a few surprise teams, including the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens, to miss the playoffs in 2025.

On Thursday, ESPN's Senior NFL Writer Jeremy Fowler grouped the 18 non-playoff teams into different tiers, based on how each team should feel about its rebuilding situation. For Kansas City, Fowler had them listed under "No Need to Panic". Here are his reasoning and explanation for the Chiefs' assessment.

Fowler's Thoughts

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) watch play against the Chicago Bears during the second half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Each team was also given 'the hope for a quick return' and 'why it may take longer than hoped' explanation.

"The Chiefs ran out of gas in 2025 but have most of what they need to make another run," Fowler stated as he provided hope for Kansas City. "[Head] Coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes enter Year 9 together. Health has been an issue for years, but the offensive line is still quality and the team's track record in the draft is better than most. R-E-L-A-X."

"A small talent drain is inevitable, especially on defense," Fowler argued as to why this could be a prolonged process. "Three defensive free agents - [Jaylen] Watson, [Bryan] Cook and Leo Chenal - will be tough to re-sign, given Kansas City's cap situation. Chris Jones turns 32 in July. Travis Kelce turns 37 in October. The offense needs a true field-stretching boundary receiver and running back help."

Overall Thoughts

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as general manager Brett Veach watches in the background during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are one of the toughest teams to evaluate heading into the offseason, as their cap space and draft capital are well below par. Kansas City is $54.9 million over the cap and possesses six picks in the upcoming draft. Not to mention, Mahomes is rehabbing from ACL surgery that he underwent in December.

There are several things working against the Chiefs this offseason, and they will have to manipulate the cap just to create an opportunity to sign impending free agents. Kansas City's front office, led by General Manager Brett Veach, will have its work cut out for it this offseason.

With players aging out and the lack of resources at their disposal, the Chiefs are in for a treacherous offseason, as the organization aims to get back on track in 2026.