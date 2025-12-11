Nagy Opens Up on the Chiefs’ Coaching Strategy After Difficult Games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After two failed fourth-down plays in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to Houston, Matt Nagy had a rough 48 hours.

“You can't sleep for two days,” Nagy said Thursday, “when you're in a position like that, when we go for it. We’ve been successful this year on a lot of those. So, it's easy to go back and say, ‘Well, you shouldn't have gone for it’ after you don't make it.

“Understand that. That's a part of criticism. But when we have the decision to go for it, we want to execute it. We want to make it in that moment in time. It's a big play.”

It was a monumental play. Tied at 10 with just over 10 minutes left in regulation, on fourth-and-1 from Kansas City’s own 31-yard line, Andy Reid gambled – and lost.

Will Anderson hurried Mahomes, beating Jaylon Moore off the right edge. Azeez Al-Shaair contacted both Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice to affect their routes, and Tommy Togiai got a finger on the throw.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) and Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) celebrate after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Houston capitalized on the short field and drove for a go-ahead touchdown.

Nagy and Andy Reid have said after every loss that, in addition to execution from a player standpoint, the Chiefs have to be better as coaches. The offensive coordinator on Thursday took time to detail how coaches grade themselves after disappointing losses.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Play design

On that incompletion intended for Rice, Nagy said his first task was determining why the receiver wasn’t open, on a play the Chiefs have routinely converted for many years.

“The first thing you do is you say, ‘Was it the right play design?’” Nagy said. “That's the first thing you got to say. So, stuff like that, moments in the game, you want to make sure, if a play is not working, why isn't it? Are you adjusting the right way? That's where you have to start.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Nagy noted that later in the fourth quarter, when the Chiefs faced another fourth down, Rice executed what he was coached before painfully dropping the pass.

“He did a hell of a job. I know he dropped the ball, but the part he did a hell of a job was within the concept of seeing there's a defender there, and kind of aborting his route to get open. And Rashee’s a guy that, once he catches the ball, he tries to get north and south. He does that better than anybody in the league, and he dropped the ball.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Putting players in best positions

Another item Nagy said coaches use to evaluate themselves is player placement.

“Protection, route, run game, tendency-breakers, all that stuff matters,” he said, “and we take a lot of pride in that. And so, when it doesn't work, it's always on us as coaches before the players.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

The why

When the Chiefs don’t execute on offense, coaches become detectives.

“Are we making the same mental errors?” Nagy said, explaining that process. “And if we are, why is that happening? And I think, for me, it's my job as the offensive coordinator to make sure that these guys, that we’re putting them in a good spot, but then they're doing it.”

And if they’re not doing it, Nagy said, it’s the coaches’ job to tell them.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy greets guard Trey Smith (65) in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

“It can't keep happening. So, when you get to that moment, how do you fix that? And when we don't do that, we're pretty good. We just got to not do it.”

