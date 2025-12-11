Nagy Opens Up on the Chiefs’ Coaching Strategy After Difficult Games
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After two failed fourth-down plays in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to Houston, Matt Nagy had a rough 48 hours.
“You can't sleep for two days,” Nagy said Thursday, “when you're in a position like that, when we go for it. We’ve been successful this year on a lot of those. So, it's easy to go back and say, ‘Well, you shouldn't have gone for it’ after you don't make it.
“Understand that. That's a part of criticism. But when we have the decision to go for it, we want to execute it. We want to make it in that moment in time. It's a big play.”
It was a monumental play. Tied at 10 with just over 10 minutes left in regulation, on fourth-and-1 from Kansas City’s own 31-yard line, Andy Reid gambled – and lost.
Will Anderson hurried Mahomes, beating Jaylon Moore off the right edge. Azeez Al-Shaair contacted both Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice to affect their routes, and Tommy Togiai got a finger on the throw.
Houston capitalized on the short field and drove for a go-ahead touchdown.
Nagy and Andy Reid have said after every loss that, in addition to execution from a player standpoint, the Chiefs have to be better as coaches. The offensive coordinator on Thursday took time to detail how coaches grade themselves after disappointing losses.
Play design
On that incompletion intended for Rice, Nagy said his first task was determining why the receiver wasn’t open, on a play the Chiefs have routinely converted for many years.
“The first thing you do is you say, ‘Was it the right play design?’” Nagy said. “That's the first thing you got to say. So, stuff like that, moments in the game, you want to make sure, if a play is not working, why isn't it? Are you adjusting the right way? That's where you have to start.
Nagy noted that later in the fourth quarter, when the Chiefs faced another fourth down, Rice executed what he was coached before painfully dropping the pass.
“He did a hell of a job. I know he dropped the ball, but the part he did a hell of a job was within the concept of seeing there's a defender there, and kind of aborting his route to get open. And Rashee’s a guy that, once he catches the ball, he tries to get north and south. He does that better than anybody in the league, and he dropped the ball.
Putting players in best positions
Another item Nagy said coaches use to evaluate themselves is player placement.
“Protection, route, run game, tendency-breakers, all that stuff matters,” he said, “and we take a lot of pride in that. And so, when it doesn't work, it's always on us as coaches before the players.
The why
When the Chiefs don’t execute on offense, coaches become detectives.
“Are we making the same mental errors?” Nagy said, explaining that process. “And if we are, why is that happening? And I think, for me, it's my job as the offensive coordinator to make sure that these guys, that we’re putting them in a good spot, but then they're doing it.”
And if they’re not doing it, Nagy said, it’s the coaches’ job to tell them.
“It can't keep happening. So, when you get to that moment, how do you fix that? And when we don't do that, we're pretty good. We just got to not do it.”
