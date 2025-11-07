What the Chiefs Need in the Second Half to Make Another Deep Run
The Kansas City Chiefs' season has had its moments so far. They did not have the start that they had wanted, but they did weather the storm in the first few games of the season. The Chiefs had some important pieces missing on the offensive side of the ball, and once they got them back, the offense came to life. The Chiefs' offense is led by the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes, who has been one of the best in the last few weeks, and that is something they are looking to build off of.
The defense for the Chiefs has been impressive as well. The Chiefs even with all the missing pieces that were not here for the Chiefs this season, have been able to play at a higher level and be better. A lot of credit has to go to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who is the best one in the league. He has his defense playing at a good level this season, and he is letting them fly on the field and they are making plays.
In the second half of the season, the Chiefs will look to improve in all the areas of their team and make the adjustments to win more games in the second half of the season. The Chiefs would like to get back into the AFC West picture and keep fighting for a playoff spot. And what they need is to get in and then that changes the whole playoff picture.
Chris Jones Needs to Come Alive in the Second Half of the Season
"Can Jones elevate his play to a superstar level again? At age 31, Jones hasn't been as dominant as in previous years. The Chiefs didn't make a move at the deadline to improve their pass rush around Jones, either," said Nate Taylor of ESPN. "Once again, Jones will have to carry the burden for lifting Steve Spagnuolo's unit. Entering their bye week, the Chiefs have recorded just 20 sacks and nine takeaways."
Jones has long been the Chiefs' top defender and source of pass-rush. But for a talented Chiefs unit to hits true potential this season, it is clear he is going to have to find a different gear to tap into as the Chiefs come off their bye week.
