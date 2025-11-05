Why the Chiefs Still Have Work to Do
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to keep the dynasty going this season. As we are at the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season, the Chiefs have had an up-and-down season so far. It did not start well for them as they dropped their first two games of the season.
That is when a lot of people around the league were saying it was the end of the dynasty for this Chiefs team. The Chiefs were also missing players on the offense side of the ball due to injuries and other things.
Once the Chiefs got them back, they found a little spark. The biggest spark came on the offensive side of the ball. The Chiefs' offense has taken off over the last few weeks. They have been looking like an offense that could go up and down the field and score with the best of them. With the offense coming to life, that got this team going and back in the playoff picture with half a season to go.
The Chiefs did fall to the Buffalo Bills last week, ending their winning streak, but they are still in position to do what they always do and make a run when it matters the most. Right now, the Chiefs are hanging around, and they are a dangerous team to let do that. They still have the best head coach in the NFL in Andy Reid and the best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. And Mahomes has been playing like an MVP this season. He is looking to lead his team back to a Super Bowl and win.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated gave his Midseason report cards, and he had the Chiefs receiving a very interesting grade.
Chiefs Handing Around at the midpoint of the season
"The Chiefs have endured a very abnormal season. They’re 5–4 and currently out of the playoffs. They also have terrific odds in every sportsbook to win the Super Bowl, despite being in third place in the AFC West.
Patrick Mahomes is a big reason to believe in Kansas City as an MVP frontrunner with 2,349 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, while Travis Kelce leads all tight ends with 540 receiving yards at age 36. Defensively, the Chiefs are also in the top 10 in yards and points allowed. It’s been a weird season, but the Chiefs are where they need to be. "
Grade: C
