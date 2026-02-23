Chiefs Release 1st Veteran in Salary-Cap Move

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Late in the third quarter of the Jan. 4 season finale, Mike Danna made his final play for the Chiefs.

He broke through the line of scrimmage and met rookie Ashton Jeanty for a 2-yard loss. It was a play that proved Danna can still play at a high level, and a play that proved Monday’s move was difficult for the Chiefs.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas City announced Monday it was releasing the defensive end as a cap casualty. Something that surprised no one, including Danna, the move freed up $8.9 million in salary cap room. Combined with restricting Patrick Mahomes’ contract last week, the Chiefs in only two moves have suddenly freed up $52.46 million toward compliance with the cap.

The Chiefs, who opened the offseason with the league’s worst cap situation, are suddenly nearing the break-even point.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

What's next?

While the NFL’s finance department is finalizing its numbers before settling on the final per-club salary-cap figure, the league told teams in January that the cap would fall between $301.2 million and $305.7 million. Per Over the Cap, which split the difference as an educated estimate, the Chiefs are now around $2.45 million above the limit.

That’s great news for a team that faces several pressing questions, including the next veteran released (widely expected to be right tackle Jawaan Taylor).

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Among the other issues are whether to re-sign soon-to-be free agents Bryan Cook and Kareem Hunt, whether to extend the contract of All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, whether to restructure other veterans such as Chris Jones, and which free agents to pursue when the negotiating window opens March 9. Releasing Danna gives the Chiefs a lot of flexibility.

But nothing comes without cost, and the cost of releasing Danna is losing a solid, savvy veteran at an important spot in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) talks with defensive end George Karlaftis (56) on the sidelines against the New Orleans Saints during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Big locker-room loss

Danna, 28, played six years for the Chiefs, who selected him in the fifth round (177th overall) of the 2020 draft. A 6-2, 257-pound veteran out of Michigan, Danna helped Kansas City reach four Super Bowls and leaves the Chiefs with two Super Bowl rings.

In 87 regular-season games, Danna posted 21½ sacks, six forced fumbles and six passes defensed – including his first career interception, against the Commanders in 2025.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Michael Danna (51) intercepts a pass from Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In 2025, Danna had a career-low one sack, and his 25 tackles were his lowest number since his 2020 rookie season.

Per Jason Fitzgerald, Danna was set to count $11.1 million against the Chiefs’ 2026 cap. He’ll still account for $2.167 million in dead money – dollars devoted to a player no longer on the roster.

Chiefs Kingdom, this week is your chance to combine the best Chiefs news with the best analysis – during the scouting combine. Be sure to register for our FREE newsletter with the most updated info emailed each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.