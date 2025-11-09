Arrowhead Report

Colt Following: 3 Takeaways From Chiefs' Subsequent Foe

Chiefs exit bye with brutal pair of games.

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) warms up before playing against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs are focused squarely on the Denver Broncos coming off their bye week. But after that game next Sunday, Kansas City has to face the Colts in Week 12.

Both teams are 8-2, tied for the best mark in the NFL.

And to make matters worse for Kansas City (5-4), the Colts have their own bye week as they return from Germany after a 31-25 overtime win over Atlanta Sunday morning. Indianapolis are scheduled to visit Arrowhead Stadium with 13 days of rest on Nov. 23.

Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates with Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini (60) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

And what’s already scary about that Week 12 matchup is the similarities between the game plan Indianapolis used to beat the Falcons and the one Buffalo deployed to beat the Chiefs last week. Here are three takeaways from the Colts’ victory over Atlanta, in Chiefs context.

Jonathan Taylor vs. Steve Spagnuolo

Now firmly in the NFL MVP conversation after 10 weeks, the Colts’ all-world running back poses an obvious migraine for the Chiefs. Taylor on Sunday rolled up 244 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries (7.3 avg.), including the game-ending score in overtime.

Spagnuolo takes pride in his defense’s ability to stop the run, but Taylor is in another galaxy.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Until James Cook registered 114 yards on 27 carries last week, the Chiefs hadn’t given up 100 yards to a running back in 34 games. Kansas City’s streak of 27 games without allowing a 100-yard rusher (Lamar Jackson, Week 1 of 2024) was the longest active stretch in the league.

But Taylor is on pace for 1,936 yards this season. According to Doug Clawson, the prolific back is the NFL’s first player ever to reach 15 rushing touchdowns and average at least 6.0 yards per carry over the first 10 games of a season.

The Chiefs are among the league’s best tackling teams this year. They’ll need their best game to stop Taylor.

Up tight about tight ends

And if the Chiefs can somehow limit Taylor, Spagnuolo has to worry about phenomenal rookie tight end Tyler Warren, who had 99 yards on eight catches Sunday.

That’s concerning because the Bills used their tight ends to exploit a Chiefs weakness last week. The Chiefs’ linebackers, normally sound in coverage, struggled to cover, collectively allowing 141 yards on eight receptions to tight ends. Dalton Kincaid (101 yards and a touchdown on six catches) became the first player to reach 100 on Kansas City since Jerry Jeudy last season (Dec. 15 at Cleveland) – snapping a streak of 14 games.

Warren already has 617 yards and three touchdowns on 50 receptions.

Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) rushes during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Anarumo vs. Mahomes, Part 7

New Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is about as familiar with Patrick Mahomes as anyone else. Including playoffs, Nov. 23 will mark the seventh time Anarumo’s had to prepare for the quarterback.

Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator from 2019-24, Anarumo actually beat Mahomes and the Chiefs in each of those first three meetings, including the 2021 AFC championship in Kansas City. But Mahomes has taken the last three games, most recently a Week 2 victory over the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) nearly gets hand on the ball as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One area of concern for Kansas City is third downs. As Travis Kelce said this week, third-and-long situations doomed the Chiefs in Buffalo, so quality gains on first down will be critical. Anarumo and the Colts held Atlanta to 0-for-8 on third downs Sunday.

