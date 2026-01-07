Why Chiefs Were NFL-Worst in End-of-Game Situations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Asked Monday to assess his first losing season as an NFL player, the first time he failed to reach the AFC championship game in five years as a pro, Nick Bolton thought of one thing right away.

“We kind of left some things out there that we could have executed on, especially the end-of-game situations,” Bolton said, 24 hours after concluding a 6-11 season with a sixth straight loss. “That’s one of the biggest things. We were really good in end-of-game situations in all my years prior and this year, just couldn't get it done in those situations.

“And so, it's kind of just self-reflection, what we could do better internally, especially myself, getting guys lined up and executing and finding ways to win games. But, yeah, kind of a big part of this year.”

A huge part of this year. And it wasn’t just the defense failing to close out games.

Beginning of the end

On a chilly December night at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 14, the Chiefs and Texans entered the fourth quarter tied at 10.

With the Chiefs’ defense playing out of its mind after halftime, Patrick Mahomes and the offense needed something, anything, to claw its way to the type of victory so easily attained over the quarterback’s first seven years as a starter.

The Chiefs had four opportunities to take the lead in the fourth quarter – four possessions. They got zero first downs and 19 combined yards on those four drives. Houston used short-field scoring drives to grab 10 points and escape with a 20-10 victory.

Kansas City still had a clear path to the playoffs but for the first time that night, the Chiefs’ hopes began to really evaporate like the breath billowing through their facemasks.

That night wasn’t an aberration, either. Here’s a closer look at how the Chiefs’ offense and defense performed in end-of-game situations. And if Dan Campbell gave himself a “Freaking F” for his performance in 2025, Kansas City’s end-of-game performances were cause for sheer academic misconduct.

The Chiefs in end-of-game situations, 2025

Offense failed in fourth quarter with chance to tie or take lead (five games, nine drives):

Week 9 at BUF (interception in 28-21 loss)

Week 11 at DEN (three-and-out punt in tie game in last four minutes, 22-19 loss)

Week 14 vs. HOU (four failed fourth-quarter drives, two interceptions, two turnovers on downs, 20-10 loss)

Week 15 vs. LAC (two fourth-quarter opportunities, both interceptions, 16-13 loss)

Week 17 vs. DEN (turnover on downs, 20-13 loss)

Offense tied game or took lead in fourth quarter or overtime (three games, four drives):

Week 12 vs IND (game-tying field goal at end of regulation; game-winning field goal in overtime, 23-20 win)

Week 17 vs. DEN (game-tying field goal early in fourth quarter, 20-13 loss)

Week 18 at LV (go-ahead field goal late in fourth quarter, 14-12 loss)

Defense gave up first down to allow opponent to run out clock with lead (three games, three drives):

Week 1 at LAC (27-21 loss)

Week 2 vs PHI (20-17 loss)

Week 13 at DAL (31-28 loss)

Defense gave up game-tying or game-winning score on final drive, or next-to-last drive (four games, five drives):

Week 5 at JAX (allowed go-ahead touchdown in final minute, 31-28 loss)

Week 11 at DEN (allowed both game-tying and game-winning FGs on last two drives, 22-19 loss)

Week 17 vs. DEN (allowed go-ahead touchdown on next-to-last drive, 20-13 loss)

Week 18 at LV allowed game-winning field goal with no time remaining, 14-12 loss)

Defense made critical fourth-quarter stop to give offense ball with chance to tie or take lead (one game, four drives):

Week 12 vs IND (three times, forced three-and-out punts on last two drives of regulation and first of overtime, 23-20 win)

Reid on one-score games

Those end-of-game situations contributed significantly to Kansas City’s NFL-worst 1-9 (.100) in one-score games. The five teams above the Chiefs in that category either fired their head coach or offensive coordinator (N.Y. Giants 1-7, .125; Arizona 2-8, .200; Washington 2-5, .286; Tennessee 2-5, .286; Las Vegas 2-5, .286).

“And those were the seven we won last year,” Andy Reid said Monday afternoon. “You got to go back and you look at penalties in crucial situations, turnovers and crucial situations, those things. You got to really evaluate those and the whys of that.

“Dropped balls, long drives, it includes everybody. The end-of-game drives you could have either scored on or were scored on, or special teams plays that put you in that position. You got to look at all those things. And so, that's part of the evaluation process going into the offseason. Make sure we narrow that thing up and make sure we're on the right end of it.”

