Chiefs’ Offense Has Dipped to Explosively Atrocious

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs have four offensive touchdowns of 20-plus yards.

Somewhere at Arrowhead Stadium, the angry shadow of Tyreek Hill is haunting the frozen grass.

Four big-play touchdowns. That’s it. Four, as in tied for last in the NFL. Let that sink in for a few painful seconds. Kansas City will have eight months to marinate on it after Sunday’s season finale at Las Vegas (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on Thursday addressed the most glaring part of that 2025 weakness.

“The biggest thing with the run game is the explosives,” Nagy said Thursday, “something that we know we got to be better at. What and however you get to that point, scheme, player, when you call it, everything combined. It just needs to be better, and we understand that.

“And so, that'll be a focus, and that helps everything out. It's great to be able to be in second and-6. It's great to be able to be in second-and-3. But you love to get some 30-yard runs, or some bigger runs. That makes things easier. So that'll be an emphasis. And it's everything. It's all of us.”

The Chiefs have three runs of 20-plus yards this season, dead last in the league. And only one of those three have come from a running back, Kareem Hunt’s 33-yard carry at Jacksonville in Week 5. The others were Patrick Mahomes’ 22-yard scramble against the Eagles in Week 2 and Xavier Worthy’s 35-yard against Baltimore in Week 4.

That’s it.

Dearth of explosive passes, too

Explosive passes are an endangered species in Kansas City, as well. Last week in Chris Oladokun’s first NFL start, the Chiefs didn’t complete a single pass longer than 10 air yards. The quarterback had just 66 total.

It’s another symptom of an offense that needs a reset this offseason. Nagy said their primary goal on Sunday is obvious, to win, and then they plan to get to work.

“Big picture, offensively for us, all of us, is understanding that the season didn't go as we wanted to in the end,” Nagy said Thursday, “there were parts of the year, in the middle of the season, where we felt like, and I think I brought this up to you before, we really felt like we were at a peak level offensively.

“Unfortunately, it didn't last the whole way through the year, and now here we are at the end of the year, playing in this game that you know is important to us to finish strong. And it's our job to coach strong, to players to play strong, and then in the end, win. And I think, again, the last several games didn't go how we wanted, but we want to finish on a high note.”

