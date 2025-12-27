Why Chiefs' Offseason Moves Must Revolve Around Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a full offseason for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. That is going to play a major role in what they will do this offseason and how next year could potentially play out.

The Chiefs are usually clinching AFC West titles around this time of year and gearing up to make another Super Bowl run. That is not how it has worked this season. It has been a very difficult season to say the least, and the face of the franchise, Patrick Mahomes, tore his ACL.

Mahomes's injury will have him in question to start next season. Mahomes plans to be back by the first regular-season game next season.

That will be one of the biggest questions the Chiefs face this offseason. The health of the best quarterback in the NFL is the thing they should prioritize the most, both off and on the field. When he does come back, they want to make sure he has the best possible chance to stay healthy for the rest of his career.

Chiefs need to get Help this offseason

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks to the field against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

That is where this offseason comes into play. Now, with all this team that the Chiefs are not used to having. They will come up with a plan on how they want to attack the offseason. Head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach have to do a good job of improving this team and how they want it to be for 2026. One thing we do know is that the Chiefs want to make a run next season will be ready to beat everyone after a disappointing season.

"I do believe that Patrick Mahomes needs some help," said John Breech of CBS Sports. "You cannot be a magician on every single play. The last few weeks before his injury, when he did not look like himself, that is when he needed help. That is when the Chiefs need to lean on someone and not have to rely on their banged-up quarterback. Let us get Mahomes more help."

"Let's give him a dynamic pass catcher. Travis Kelce could be retiring. It could be simple, like bringing in a tight end to replace him ... You need someone who could win routes quickly if you are going to bring in a receiver. A pass catcher that can help Mahomes."

This is lining up to be the most important offseason the Chiefs have had in some time.

