Oladokun Shines Lonely Light in Chiefs’ Loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Kansas City’s holiday season has been filled with can’t-make-this-up moments. Sunday was no different.

But if there’s a sliver of a silver lining from Sunday’s 26-9 loss at Tennessee during a debilitating December, it was a kid named Chris Oladokun.

Starting quarterback Gardner Minshew left with injury – something the Chiefs fear is their second torn ACL in as many weeks to a starting quarterback, according to Matt Derrick from Chiefs Digest – but opened the door for the 28-year-old Oladokun.

“Yeah, I thought he did okay,” said a pleasantly surprised Andy Reid. “He was able to get us moving a little bit. And I probably could’ve given him better stuff to work with, particularly given him some more reps during the week. He didn't have any reps leading in. But I thought for what he was asked to do, I thought he did nice job.”

Accuracy, poise and awareness

What he was asked to do was lead an NFL team on zero notice, with five prior NFL snaps (all in the meaningless 2024 season finale at Denver) and no previous pass attempts. Showing his character, Oladokun’s first remarks after the game were shoutouts and prayers to Mahomes and Minshew.

The quarterback also said the first text he saw on his phone after the game was encouraging remarks from Mahomes, who stayed back in Kansas City.

“Our QB room is so close,” said Oladokun, who led the Chiefs into field-goal range on each of his first four drives Sunday. “And so, when you see good friends go down like that, it's really tough.

“And then for me, being here for four years, you always walk through when your first moment’s going to be, and when you're going to sort of get an opportunity. I've really just attacked these last four years like ‘you never know.’ And today just happened to be an opportunity for me, and I wanted to take full advantage of it.”

He took full advantage of an opportunity late in the second quarter, leading the Chiefs to points in a two-minute drill. Keep in mind, the last time he even practiced such an important situation was four months ago in training camp.

“I've been here for a few years and I've seen enough reps,” a poised Oladokun explained. “I've I know our two-minute calls. I know what we're looking to do, obviously, in that situation, just trying to get points out of it.

“And to be honest, I mean, I feel like that's when I'm playing my best. I'm just playing free, no huddle. We're sort of just on the ball and just, let me go. Let me go rip it.

“And I was really happy that we were able to go get some points right there.”

Oladokun finished 11 of 16 for 111 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. He was sacked four times. His first NFL completion actually was historic.

His 6-yard completion in the second quarter to Travis Kelce pushed the future Hall of Famer over 800 yards on the season. Kelce joined Jerry Rice as one of just two players in league history with 12 straight 800-yard seasons.

“My first completion, Travis Kelce,” Oladokun said. “I mean, built a great relationship with him over the last couple years. But if you would’ve told me my first completion, that it was gonna be to him, probably would have laughed at you.”

The Chiefs’ quarterback situation is no laughing matter. Oladokun, initially selected by the Steelers in the 2022 draft on Kansas City’s practice squad since that rookie year, is now expected to start on a short week against Denver on Christmas night.

