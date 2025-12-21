Chiefs-Titans Live Game Thread
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. CT (1 p.m. ET) check back here at that time.
After a surreal Sunday in which they lost their franchise quarterback to a season-ending knee injury and lost out on the playoffs for the first time since 2014, the Chiefs are ready to write something new.
They’ll get that opportunity on Sunday at Nissan Stadium, where the three-game Gardner Minshew era begins. It’ll begin without two of the Chiefs’ top wide receivers. Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton are both out with concussions.
“He doesn't let any of that bother him,” Andy Reid said Friday. “He just goes out and plays. You guys had a chance to meet him. You kind of know how he's wired. He just loves to play the game. You can see that when you're around him.
“Got a great attitude, and he's good player. So, I look forward to seeing what he can do out there.”
Before Minshew shows what he can do, a few appetizers…
