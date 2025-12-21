Arrowhead Report

Chiefs-Titans Live Game Thread

The Kansas City Chiefs look to build 2026 momentum starting Sunday in Tennessee.
Zak Gilbert|
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) readies for the snap against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) readies for the snap against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In this story:

Kansas City Chiefs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. CT (1 p.m. ET) check back here at that time.

gardner minshe
Dec 3, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) attempts a pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

After a surreal Sunday in which they lost their franchise quarterback to a season-ending knee injury and lost out on the playoffs for the first time since 2014, the Chiefs are ready to write something new.

They’ll get that opportunity on Sunday at Nissan Stadium, where the three-game Gardner Minshew era begins. It’ll begin without two of the Chiefs’ top wide receivers. Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton are both out with concussions.

minshew, smit
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) hands teh ball to running back Brashard Smith (24) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“He doesn't let any of that bother him,” Andy Reid said Friday. “He just goes out and plays. You guys had a chance to meet him. You kind of know how he's wired. He just loves to play the game. You can see that when you're around him.

“Got a great attitude, and he's good player. So, I look forward to seeing what he can do out there.”

Before Minshew shows what he can do, a few appetizers…

Recommended stories you may have missed this week:

Chiefs Kingdom, don’t be shut out. Register for an absolutely FREE newsletter on your beloved team, with the latest analysis and in-depth info. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI

Share on XFollow zaksgilbert