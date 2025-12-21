Chiefs-Titans Live Game Thread

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. CT (1 p.m. ET) check back here at that time.

Dec 3, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) attempts a pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

After a surreal Sunday in which they lost their franchise quarterback to a season-ending knee injury and lost out on the playoffs for the first time since 2014, the Chiefs are ready to write something new.

They’ll get that opportunity on Sunday at Nissan Stadium, where the three-game Gardner Minshew era begins. It’ll begin without two of the Chiefs’ top wide receivers. Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton are both out with concussions.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) hands teh ball to running back Brashard Smith (24) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“He doesn't let any of that bother him,” Andy Reid said Friday. “He just goes out and plays. You guys had a chance to meet him. You kind of know how he's wired. He just loves to play the game. You can see that when you're around him.

“Got a great attitude, and he's good player. So, I look forward to seeing what he can do out there.”

Before Minshew shows what he can do, a few appetizers…

Recommended stories you may have missed this week:

Travis Kelce said some ominous thigs about his future this week.

The NFL fined a Chiefs player from last week’s game.

Three daring predictions for Sunday, including the end of an impressive Chiefs streak.

Former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, who’ll call the game with Kevin Harlan, had a memorable game in Nashville.

With Leo Chenal out Sunday, here’s the rookie in the spotlight.

Travis Kelce still has impressive NFL landmarks within reach.

With two wide receivers out Sunday, this Chiefs rookie could show what he can do.

The Kansas City Chiefs could soon make their home in Kansas, not Missouri.

Chiefs Kingdom, don’t be shut out. Register for an absolutely FREE newsletter on your beloved team, with the latest analysis and in-depth info. SIGN UP HERE NOW.