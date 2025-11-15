The One Player the Chiefs Will Need to Make a Second Half Run
The Kansas City Chiefs are now in their second half of the season. The surprising time for this team his season is that they are on the outside looking in. The Chiefs have not had the season that they wanted to in the first half.
They struggled a little bit out of the game, but they turned it around in the last few weeks. That is a positive sign. The offense is playing way better than it was at the beginning of the season, and the defense has done its part to keep this team in plenty of games.
The good news for the Chiefs is that there is still a lot of football to be played, and they know they could make a run in the second half of the season. It also helps that the AFC has not had a team that has been the best all year. There are a lot of teams that are leaving the door open for the Chiefs and that is a dangerous thing to do for a team like the Chiefs. Giving them opportunities is a huge mistake because they will take full advantage of it, and that is what the Chiefs want to do.
Right now, the Chiefs are on the outside looking in at a playoff spot and are on the outside as well in the AFC West. They have a lot of important games coming up, but they know they are improving each week and will have the chance to win all of their remaining games.
One player that the Chiefs want to see step it up is their star defensive tackle, Chris Jones. Jones has not been his All-Pro self as of late, but he is still playing good football and being that great leader for his team.
Chris Jones Key to Chiefs Second Half Push
“The first half of the season for me was challenging to say the least, but we’ve got eight more games to play,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said. “There’s a lot of football left, and a lot of things can happen.”
“Because it’s all about being limitless,” Jones said. “And the beautiful thing about it is, there’s eight more weeks. Eight more weeks, then playoffs. It’s a good thing. It’s a good way to recalibrate and re-circle yourself. Understand it’s not all good, but it’s not all bad either.”
“Every makeup of every team is different, and every marathon is different every year,” Jones said. “Sometimes you start ahead of the race, you start on that No. 1 line. And sometimes you’ve got to start out back.
