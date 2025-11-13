Why the Chiefs Still Control Their Dynasty’s Future
The Kansas City Chiefs entered this season as the reigning three straight time AFC Champions, coming off a Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Through the first nine weeks of the season, they sit at 5-4 and third in the AFC West division. Is it time to panic?
The answer is no, and here's the reason why.
The Chiefs are led by head coach Andy Reid, a coach who has turned the franchise into the biggest NFL juggernaut in the league today. Along with Coach Reid's leadership, the franchise possesses talented player after talented player, not to mention some top-notch coordinators.
Sure, starting the back half of the season isn't what anyone in the organization had envisioned at this point in the season, but it's the reality they're living with. They could either hope they make the playoffs, or take it to each of their remaining opponents. Chiefs Kingdom should know which avenue they'd take.
The AFC West Battle in Week 11
The Chiefs pack their bags and head to Denver to take on the Broncos in what could be a make-or-break point in the season for Kansas City. A win against the Broncos would easily create some belief that the division is obtainable, but a loss would flatten the tire on the raceway to the playoffs.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke to the media on Wednesday to describe how the Chiefs hold their destiny, and the dynasty, in their hands.
- "Obviously, if you lose this game, with them (Broncos) having the tiebreaker and what would that be, four games ahead of us? It’d be tough to go back and get that one. All you can do is just handle this week; that’s all you can really worry about," Mahomes told the media.
- "We still play a lot of great football teams, but like I said, I feel like if we play our best, we can beat anybody. We have to just continue to get better and better, be more consistent throughout games and throughout week to week, and that starts at practice today.”
The Chiefs take on the likes of the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, and Houston Texans on this final stretch, all teams they've beaten before. Taking the record out of things, it's time for the Chiefs to do what they do best: win and ensure the dynasty lives on.
