Groundhog Day Means Everything to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Six years ago Monday, the Chiefs wrote their first chapter in a dynasty.

Six weeks before Covid-19 shut down the world, Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to its first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, a 31-20 triumph over the 49ers on Feb. 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

It was the first of five Super Bowl berths over a six-year span, a stretch in which the Chiefs won three times and silenced every question regarding the legitimacy of their established dynasty.

The most-timely question, after the Chiefs’ 6-11 finish and their worst season in 13 years, is whether that dynasty is over. Last week, Clark Hunt addressed those who believe the Chiefs’ dynasty has met its demise.

“Well, we're excited about the challenge that we have now getting back,” the team’s chairman and CEO said on Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning Football. “We still have a great roster. We still have Andy Reid and a really outstanding coaching staff. We're going to work very hard in 2026 to make sure that we're part of the playoffs and, hopefully, part of the Super Bowl.”

Reid sounded especially motivated to dive into the stack of Chiefs-improvement projects last month.

“Well, listen, I'm fired up to get in this offseason and get going,” Reid said. “And we didn't do very well this past year, and that's not been our M.O. here. So, I want to fix a problem, the problems that we had in all phases. This isn't just an offensive problem, in all phases.”

They’re obviously not part of the postseason, something that hasn’t happened since 2014. But almost as impressive as the dynasty that began six years ago Monday, is where the Chiefs still rank over that six-year period despite a dismal 2025 performance.

Mahomes still leads in yards, touchdowns

As a starter, Mahomes had his worst statistical season in 2025, including his career lows as a starter in both passing yards (3,587) and touchdown passes (22).

Still, since the beginning of 2019, Mahomes ranks first in the league with 30,558 passing yards (Jared Goff is second with 30,041) and 217 touchdown tosses (Josh Allen is second with 210).

Chiefs still most explosive

In 2025, Mahomes couldn’t consistently hit receivers on deep balls, especially in the second half of the season, and the Chiefs got nothing from their ground game. They plummeted to 13th in the league in scrimmage yards per touch (7.3).

However, even with that disappointing consistency, Kansas City still leads the league in the category since Week 1 of the 2019 season. The Chiefs have averaged 7.8 scrimmage yards per touch (carries plus receptions). San Francisco, Seattle, Detroit and Buffalo round out the top five over that period.

