Chiefs, Patriots Going Down Different Post-Super Bowl Paths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Mike Vrabel and the Patriots on Monday made the grueling flight home after losing Super Bowl 60 in the Bay Area.

On Tuesday, the head coach addressed the media and erased any speculation that New England could change Will Campbell’s position.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel talks with offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

He's our left tackle

“Will is 22 years old, he's our left tackle, he'll get better, he'll get stronger,” Vrabel said Tuesday, courtesy of ESPN.com beat writer Mike Reiss. “There are moments he played well, moments he blocked the guy, there are plays he'd like to have back.

“We're not moving Will to guard, or center or tight end or anywhere else.”

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid watches his team play the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chiefs went a different route

That vote of confidence is a complete 180 compared to how Andy Reid and the Chiefs handled a similar situation in 2025.

Kingsley Suamataia joined the Chiefs in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2024 draft and immediately entered the lineup at left tackle. But after two brutal starts, Reid benched the rookie. Then, at some point in the 2024 season, the Chiefs decided to significantly change Suamataia’s career trajectory by shifting him to guard.

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) takes the field prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City doesn’t get enough credit for such a brilliant move. Suamataia wound up starting all 17 games at left guard in 2025, improving every week. With two more years on his rookie contract, his future is extremely bright.

And perhaps if the Chiefs had drafted Suamataia in the first round, like Campbell (No. 4 overall to the Patriots in 2025), they might not have made the decision after just two starts. But New England might’ve at least kept an open mind with Campbell, considering the success Kansas City enjoyed.

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) celebrates scoring a touchdown with offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Campbell endured a disastrous postseason as the Patriots allowed opponents to sack Drake Maye 21 times, six in Sunday’s Super Bowl loss. Campbell’s 14 pressures allowed on Sunday represented the most by a player in any NFL game this year, regular season or postseason.

Context is important, though. Campbell had stretches during which he played well. After all, New England made an incredible rebound from a 4-13 season in 2024, and became the first team in NFL history to go 9-0 in road games. Campbell was a big reason, providing Maye enough time to finish runner-up in the MVP voting.

Feb 3, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell speaks to the media during Super Bowl LX press conference at Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But some inside the Patriots organization have to be concerned about his future, after watching him struggle during the playoffs. Campbell said Tuesday that he was too emotional to speak to reporters following the Super Bowl, and also revealed that he played most of the season with a torn knee ligament, an injury that landed him on injured reserve for four weeks before the playoffs.

The Chiefs’ route with Suamataia might’ve been a viable Patriots option before Tuesday. Time will tell whether New England made the correct decision with Campbell.

