Chiefs Still Have One Potential AFC WR Threat Looming

It has not even been a full week since the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine concluded, and trades have already begun.

The Kansas City Chiefs orchestrated the biggest blockbuster of the trade at the current moment, by sending two-time All-Pro Cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2026 first-round pick, 2026 fifth- and sixth-round picks, and a 2027 third-round pick.

While reporting Thursday's trade between the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears, which consisted of D.J. Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick being shipped to Buffalo for a 2026 second-round pick, Senior NFL Insider Ian Rapoport revealed why that deal has ramifications around the league.

How This Trade Affects Wide Receiver Landscape

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during a timeout in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"The Bills were one of the teams that were in it for A.J. Brown," Rapoport said on TikTok "They are now out. This certainly seems like it's going to be the [New England] Patriots or the Philadelphia Eagles for A.J. Brown, with an answer likely coming pretty soon."

What This Means for the Chiefs

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) after running the ball for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Kansas City is obviously not in the market for Brown, but it would prefer for the 28-year-old receiver to stay in the NFC. While that could still happen, the only path for that to transpire is if he stays in Philadelphia.

New England has been linked with Brown since the end of the season, and those rumors only escalated when the Patriots released Stefon Diggs, opening up $16.8 million in cap space, and giving the team $56 million to spend when the new league year officially opens on March 11.

Although the Patriots reached the Super Bowl, the wide receiver corps left much to be desired and was exposed against the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks in the conference championship and Super Bowl. Quarterback Drake Maye has established himself as a budding star, and New England needs to take advantage of the 23-year-old being on his rookie contract for another three years.

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel talks to quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Browns, who was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft, recorded 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns, but the statistics do not accurately depict how underwhelming this past season was for the veteran wide receiver. However, he would be highlighted in an offense with better quarterback play and more innovative play calling.

There has been doubt cast on the Patriots' legitimacy, despite their 14-3 record and representing the AFC in the Super Bowl. However, landing Brown would silence those questions, as New England would have a true WR1. It would also be poor timing for the Chiefs, who just dealt their star cornerback.

Kansas City's path to success in 2026 appears to be narrow, considering all the circumstances, but it would be even more daunting if the Patriots acquire the disgruntled wide receiver.