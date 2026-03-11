Possibilities at Pick No. 9 Starting to Take Shape for Chiefs

While it has only been two days, with a boatload of signings and acquisitions set to take place, the Kansas City Chiefs have set themselves up nicely for the 2026 NFL Draft.

After trading Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a haul of picks, including a first-round selection in this year's draft (No. 29), the Chiefs own the fourth-most draft capital with nine picks. Additionally, Kansas City struck on multiple signings on Monday, providing a clearer outlook for how the team will utilize the No. 9 pick.

Here is a breakdown of how those signings impact the Chiefs' strategy and considerations with the first of their two first-round picks.

Kansas City No Longer in Market for Running Back

The running back free agent market value hinged on Kenneth Walker III , who was the first domino to fall in that position group. The Chiefs wasted no time in strengthening their backfield, signing the 25-year-old running back to a three-year, $43.05 million deal, which included $28.7 million guaranteed.

With that, the Jeremiyah Love to Kansas City buzz instantaneously vanished, and quite frankly, it seemed like an unlikely scenario in the first place, which is why general manager Brett Veach orchestrated this move.

Based on the latest rumors, the Notre Dame running back may not even make it outside the top five, which was also indicative of the New Orleans Saints signing Travis Etienne Jr.

Regardless, the Chiefs have found their new starting running back and no longer need to worry about Love's availability.

Is the Safety Position Solidified Next Season?

Losing Bryan Cook to the Cincinnati Bengals left an obvious void on the back end of Kansas City's defense. However, Kansas City took less than 10 hours to replace the 2022 second-round pick, signing safety Alohi Gilman to a three-year, $24.75 million contract, which includes $15 million fully guaranteed.

Kansas City's safety tandem of Gilman and Jaden Hicks will be a compelling pairing, but what would be the front office's decision if Caleb Downs is available at nine? Kansas City typically drafts and develops defensive backs, and Hicks has shown enough to earn a regular starting position.

Meanwhile, Gilman, obviously, with the financial investment made by Kansas City, will be the starting free safety. However, depending on the board, if Downs is there for the taking, it could prove too tantalizing for Veach to pass on the Ohio State safety.

Where Does That Leave the Chiefs?

Based on what Kansas City has accomplished in free agency so far, its list of positions in consideration for the No. 9 pick could be down to pass rusher and cornerback. Wide receiver has been a suggestion made by multiple draft experts at this spot, but this draft, as is the case most years, offers a plethora of options at that position. Additionally, the Chiefs also own pick No. 29, which they could utilize on a pass catcher.

If I had to guess right now, I would say pass rusher if one of Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. is available. If all of those players are off the board by the time Kansas City is on the clock, selecting a cornerback would make the most sense for the Chiefs.