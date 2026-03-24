Chiefs’ Pressure To Repeat 2022 Draft Effort Is Macro, Not Micro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Exactly a month before his ninth draft as Chiefs general manager, Brett Veach deserves every keystroke of credit for what he did in 2022.

A timely subject because that group this month increased its aggregate value to $342.81 million in second NFL contracts, that ’22 draft played a critical role in three Chiefs Super Bowl berths and two world championships.

But to accurately grade Veach’s overall performance as Chiefs general manager, his other drafts obviously have to be included. And most of the other drafts didn’t produce like 2022.

The 2022 draft class by Chiefs played 24,141 snaps in regular season and playoffs. That's the most for any team's draft class in the 1st 4 seasons since at least 2006. The 2022 Packers is next at 22,957 https://t.co/QDs05Y9dbT — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 14, 2026

Macro pressure on Veach

Now that just one of those 10 players from that '22 draft, George Karlaftis, remains with the Chiefs, and considering how much those players contributed and collectively earned in those second NFL contracts, some believe Veach is under more pressure this April than past drafts.

Nick Jacobs sees Veach’s pressure from more of a macro level, rather than a 2026 focus.

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after the win over the Buffalo Bills during an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“The pressure won't be purely based on this year,” Jacobs said on Sunday’s edition of the 41 is the Mic podcast. “It'll be based on where they're at by Year 3. … It’s the same pressure you have every year as a front office, as you're trying to get as many snaps out of Rounds 1-5 as you can, and you're hoping you can kind of pick up some sneaky additions in Round 6 or 7.”

Veach has gotten solid snaps from draft classes, including a stellar 2021 class that produced Nick Bolton, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, but he hasn’t drafted a lot of high-level talent. Of the 55 players Veach has drafted since becoming general manager in the summer of 2017, only four have earned Pro Bowl or first-team All-Pro honors: Humphrey, Smith, Trent McDuffie and Mecole Hardman.

Oct 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball as center Creed Humphrey (52) and guard Trey Smith (65) defend in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

By comparison, in the seven post-Tom Brady drafts from 2001-07, a stretch over which the Patriots also won three Super Bowls, New England drafted nine such players. Those nine complemented Brady, a sixth-round choice (199th overall) in the 2000 draft.

And after Brady missed the 2008 season with a torn ACL – and the Patriots missed the playoffs – they continued to draft well. Before long, Brady wound up earning his next three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with coach Bill Belichick after the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime to advance to fifth Super Bowl in eight seasons. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How history will judge Chiefs

That’s ultimately how history will remember Veach, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes: How they compare to the Brady-Bill Belichick Patriots.

The challenge with this draft, Jacobs said, is landing eventual replacements for one or more of the three superstar players that helped Mahomes win those first three Super Bowls: Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and Tyreek Hill.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts with defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“That's what every draft class is forcing you to do going forward,” Jacobs said. “So, it's not just like, ‘Hey, can you get this pick or get that pick on these first-round picks?’ You really are trying to find your next Tyreek and Chris Jones, or who's your next Travis Kelce.

“I think above all else, that is the pressure this front office has, while you’re on this next four- or five-year stretch with Patrick Mahomes, can you put talent around him that can help raise the roster at the level that Chris Jones, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill used to be able to do? Because those were your difference-makers.”