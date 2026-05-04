The Kansas City Chiefs reached yet another offseason milestone over the weekend, as the club's annual rookie minicamp is complete. General manager Brett Veach and his coaching staff now continue to evaluate potential roster candidates — a group that includes the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Training camp may be months away, but every step of the offseason program remains critical. There will be multiple opportunities for players to boost their stock, yet the downside is some could fade into the distance.

With that in mind, let's take a post-draft look at the Chiefs' roster and do a way-too-early projection of how things could shake out from a depth standpoint.

Projecting Chiefs' depth chart and 53-Man roster: Offense

There aren't too many surprises on this side of the ball, but the end-of-roster battles at wide receiver and tight end are both worth keeping an eye on.

Quarterback (3): Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields, Garrett Nussmeier

There shouldn't be any question about the top two players here. Patrick Mahomes continues to get positive progress reports as he recovers from a torn ACL and LCL, and Justin Fields was acquired via trade earlier this year as insurance.

The latter is as intriguing an option as Kansas City has had at the backup spot. Could seventh-round pick Garrett Nussmeier also sneak onto the 53-man list? Given the Chiefs' investment in him, it appears that they wanted to avoid the undrafted free agency process. He's a rosterable talent.

Running back (4): Kenneth Walker III, Emari Demercado, Emmett Johnson, Brashard Smith

The Chiefs signed Kenneth Walker III to a lucrative free agent contract right out of the gate, then brought in Emari Demercado to support him in what could be a fun one-two punch.

The real calculus resides with the third and fourth spots. Given his lack of run-game production as a rookie, 2025 seventh-rounder Brashard Smith could get passed up by rookie Emmett Johnson on the depth chart. Johnson is a better pure rusher at this stage, even without having played a single NFL snap.

It comes down to whether K.C. wants to keep four players here.

Wide receiver (6): Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen, Nikko Remigio

The top five of this group, perhaps in direct order, seems relatively set in stone. Jalen Royals failed to deliver on the hype as a rookie, but it's far too early for the team to give up on him. Fifth-round pick Cyrus Allen has serious chops as a separator and is a member of a room that desperately needs that.

A year ago, Kansas City kept eight wideouts on its initial 53-man roster. Something similar seems virtually impossible for 2026, though. Does veteran special teamer Nikko Remigio get the nod, then?

Aside from Jason Brownlee, the next-closest contender for a sixth spot might be UDFA Jeff Caldwell, whose athletic profile trumps just about any other Chiefs pass catcher.

Tight end (4): Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley, John Michael Gyllenborg

Returning for his age-37 campaign, Travis Kelce looks to potentially finish his NFL story on a much higher note than the 2025-26 campaign. As much as some folks in Chiefs circles are frustrated with how last year unfolded for backup Noah Gray, he isn't going anywhere.

That leaves 2024 fourth-rounder Jared Wiley, who logged 28 offensive snaps last year, as a potential No. 3 at the position. If Kansas City opts to roster four tight ends, the battle may come down to a pair of UDFA darlings from consecutive classes: Jake Briningstool and John Michael Gyllenborg.

Gyllenborg is the new kid on the block, but his athletic profile and upside could be just enough for him to make the cut. This is a huge offseason for him as he dips his toes into the NFL waters.

Offensive line (9): Josh Simmons, Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jaylon Moore, Esa Pole, Mike Caliendo, Hunter Nourzad, Wanya Morris

The Chiefs project to have the same starting five along the offensive line, minus swapping Jawaan Taylor out for Jaylon Moore at right tackle. This could be one of the best units in the sport if things break favorably.

Tackle prospect Esa Pole and veteran Wanya Morris, who's entering a contract year, seem like safe bets to make the team. If the Chiefs keep nine offensive linemen for another season, two interior spots remain.

Mike Caliendo re-signed this offseason and should pass through to the 53. Kansas City chose Hunter Nourzad over C.J. Hanson in 2025. In this simulation, they do the same for 2026.

Projecting Chiefs' depth chart and 53-Man roster: Defense

On defense, the Chiefs could have quite a bit of competition near the bottom of the ladder at multiple positions. It'll be interesting to see whether an undrafted free agent could find his way onto the roster at some point.

Defensive tackle (4): Chris Jones, Khyiris Tonga, Peter Woods, Omarr Norman-Lott

Aside from adding a surprise fifth man, this list and pecking order seems rock-solid.

Khyiris Tonga was signed to too significant of a free-agent deal to concede many run-down snaps to first-round pick Peter Woods, although that can change if Woods is deemed too good to be a rotational piece.

Thanks to supreme investment at the position, there's no pressure on 2025 second-round selection Omarr Norman-Lott to expedite his ACL recovery. That's good news for both player and team.

Defensive end (5): George Karlaftis, Ashton Gillotte, R Mason Thomas, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Ethan Downs

The fun wrinkle at the defensive end spot is who will start opposite George Karlaftis. In a preliminary projection for Chiefs On SI, 2025 draft pick Ashton Gillotte got the nod over rookie second-rounder R Mason Thomas due to his superior run defense. How long can that hold?

Kansas City made the layup of all layups when it declined Felix Anudike-Uzomah's fifth-year option. That makes this a contract year for him, and one that should see him enter fully healthy.

Carrying just eight defensive linemen felt too light, so Ethan Downs was added as a fifth defensive end.

Linebacker (5): Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Cooper McDonald, Jeffrey Bassa, Jack Cochrane

The franchise not burning a draft pick on a linebacker bodes well for Jeffrey Bassa, who could assume some more defensive snaps in his second campaign. Cooper McDonald is this writer's anticipated starter alongside Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill as the SAM.

Jack Cochrane is a favorite of special teams coordinator Dave Toub. Perhaps Cole Christiansen forces the club's hand and he makes it as a sixth man, but that outlook doesn't appear too favorable.

Cornerback (6): Mansoor Delane, Kristian Fulton, Nohl Williams, Kader Kohou, Jadon Canady, Kaiir Elam

The Chiefs completely transformed their cornerback room this offseason, and that was even before they used a first-round pick on LSU's Mansoor Delane. Losing Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to the Los Angeles Rams puts added pressure on those who are left in Kansas City.

The final two spots are worth monitoring here. Fourth-round pick Jadon Canady is a slot-only piece, albeit an intriguing one. 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam may not make it through waivers, so the Chiefs might keep him if he shines this offseason.

Safety (4): Alohi Gilman, Chamarri Conner, Jaden Hicks, Chris Roland-Wallace

The top three here is easy to predict. Alohi Gilman leads a new-look safety room, but there's plenty of talent and depth behind him that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo can mold this coming season.

Don't forget about UDFAs Xavier Nwankpa and DeShon Singleton. Both are fun developmental pieces that could make a highlight play or two in upcoming practices this summer.

Specialists (3): Harrison Butker, Matt Araiza, James Winchester

Nothing to see here. Butker is one of football's highest-paid kickers, Araiza was recently retained and Winchester is back on yet another one-year contract.

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