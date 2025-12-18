Chiefs Put Heads Down to Complete Surreal Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – George Karlaftis showed up to work Wednesday and noticed something peculiar. The organization’s perennial employee of the month wasn’t parked in his prime spot.

“Yeah, it's for sure, different,” said the fourth-year defensive end. “I got here today and it was the first time since I've been here that I haven't seen him or his car here. So, it's different.”

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) watch play against the Chicago Bears during the second half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

That’s an understatement. Patrick Mahomes is facing his first prolonged injury rehabilitation and someone named Gardner Minshew will break the huddle when Kansas City visits Tennessee on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

While Mahomes will return from Dallas on Friday to continue his rehabilitation at Chiefs headquarters, he won’t return to that huddle on Sunday. Andy Reid also noted Mahomes wouldn’t travel with the team.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) leaves the field against the Baltimore Ravens after game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Last time Mahomes missed a start due to injury

It’ll mark the first time he’s missed a game due to injury in six years. Matt Moore went 1-1 while Mahomes sat out two games with a dislocated kneecap, Oct. 27-Nov. 3, 2019. But he’ll be only a text away at all times.

And as to whether a team policy is the reason the quarterback is returning to Kansas City to continue rehab, Andy Reid said it’s more of a Mahomes policy.

“We can't kick him out of the building,” Reid said Wednesday. “So, the guy's always here. Yeah, that's how he is.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

He’s more than omnipresent, though. Mahomes has proven diligent and focused through prior rehabilitation journeys, including the kneecap in 2019. He answered that adversity by leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Mahomes also battled through turf toe late in the 2020 season and a brutal ankle injury during the 2022 playoffs, still leading the Chiefs to Super Bowl berths each year. It all adds up to someone who wants to win rehabilitation as much as he wants to win a Super Bowl.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A peek inside the training room

And while the ACL recovery is the steepest battle he’s faced, Mahomes won’t change according to people who know him best.

“His mindset is a little different than most,” said Rick Burkholder, vice president of sports medicine and performance. “He's so regimented at what he does. He's in here at 6 a.m. He's the last guy out at night. He'll take the rehab like that.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks to the huddle from the sideline during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“He and I talked about, ‘Listen, you have a schedule right now, in-season, where you get treatment at this time, rehab or film at this time, practice.’ That's how rehab has got to be, and that's how it's always been with him.

“And when you add up all the little things that allows the player to get back faster -- they don't heal up any faster -- they just get back to performance faster.”

