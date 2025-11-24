Rashee Rice Details Monster 47-Yard Gain in 4th Quarter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City wide receiver Rashee Rice spoke from the podium after the Chiefs’ 23-20 overtime win over Indianapolis on Sunday.
To view his full press conference, watch and read below:
On what clicked for the offense in order to turn the tide of the game:
“I wouldn't say necessarily anything specifically clicked. We just had to dial in and focus on the small details that got us to the point where we were still competing in the game, and just push a little harder and stick together.”
On how they were able to overcome the slow start and finish, and his 47-yard catch:
“I mean, the coaches have a great scheme. All we have to do is execute whatever they call, the playcalling. When everybody's doing their job, it's a lot easier to be able to come out with big plays like that.”
On his ability to get yards after the catch:
“I mean, I'm not the biggest guy on the field, and I'm usually in the middle of the field, so I got big guys chasing me the whole time. And there's nothing like making 1-5 happy (Patrick Mahomes) when you complete a catch and turn up the field.”
On battling with Sauce Garnder and the Colts’ defensive backs, before getting separation in the fourth quarter:
“Honestly, I would say we got the same amount of talent in the wide-receiver room as they all have in their cornerback room over there. Great guys over there. Got great guys over here. Just a lot of competing. And you kind of just see who wanted it. Our back was against the wall. It's been against the wall. So, we just had to dial in a little bit.”
On how the defense helped the offense, and vice versa:
“I can't even explain those guys. They were going crazy today, linebackers, D-line, they came out with a lot of energy. We had long drives on offense, which allowed our defense to be able to gain all their energy back and be able to come out full throttle.”
On snatching the game from the jaws of defeat:
“Honestly, we don't really ever feel like we're going to lose. It's a four-quarter game, a full football game, and as long as you want it, you put your mind to it, and stick together, we have the outcome that we want.”
On Kareem Hunt (30 carries, 104 yards):
“He dominated today. Really proud of that guy. I look forward to seeing a lot more of that out of him. We got a nice running-back room, and it was just huge for him to be able to get over that fumble toward the end of the game, and just come out and finish as strong as he could.”
On preparing for a Thanksgiving trip to Dallas on a short week:
“We know it's a short week. We know we got a game Thursday in Dallas. I mean, same preparation. We just got to focus on the next game in front of us.”
