What Chiefs' Andy Reid Credits in Season-Changing Win Over Colts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke from the podium after the Chiefs’ 23-20 overtime win over Indianapolis on Sunday.
To view his full press conference, watch and read below:
Opening statement:
“All right. Great effort. Appreciate the fans. They were phenomenal this afternoon, loud, which was important, especially down the stretch there, and there was still some blue up there, and they just drowned them out, which was great.
“As far as the injuries go, Trey Smith hurt his ankle. (Mike) Caliendo came in and did a nice job for him, but we'll see how it is as days go forward. (Chris) Roland-Wallace hurt his lower back. Again, we'll just see how it goes this week. And then Noah (Gray) got hit in the head, and so he'll go through evaluations there. So, we'll see how that goes.
“I thought both offense and defense did a great job. Special teams came through when we needed them, and we had a few penalties there that we got to clean up. Likewise on the offensive side, we had some penalties there; we've got to take care of them, again, in crucial situations. One positive on that was the guys kept going, kept punching and we're able to kind of smooth it out a little bit, and get rid of some of the mistakes, and did a great job there.
“Can’t say enough about Spags (Steve Spagnuolo); had a nice plan defensively against one of the best offenses in the National Football League, one of the top offenses. And then Nags (Matt Nagy) had a phenomenal plan. Both of them did a great job calling the plays and knocking that out; that was tremendous. And then individual efforts, I mean Kareem (Hunt) was dusted off and got over 100 yards, which is incredible. I'm proud of him for that. (Rashee) Rice, well over 100 yards, 141 yards; two-point conversion was huge there. Kels (Travis Kelce) had a big day with some big catches there. And then Pat (Mahomes) was on fire for a 300-yard game.
“Xavier (Worthy), likewise, played his tail off out there. He's had a little bit of a sore ankle, and he just battled through it. Did a nice job. And then defensively, the yardage, we started looking at the yardage here and the time of possession. They didn't have the ball much because the defense was getting the guys off the field, and onward. So, I was proud of that. Drue (Tranquill) had a couple nice stops there, one in overtime in particular. Anyway, the 2-for-4 in the red zone. I mean, it goes on and on, 5-for-12 on third downs, and then (Harrison) Butker ended it; yeah, five field goals today, and then a big one right there at the end.
“We tried to, we were able to get it in there, not because of him (Butker), we were confident that he can kick it out further. But we were kind of dual-rolling it, using up some time in case something were to happen, we wouldn't give that much time there, and then finish the game off with the win.”
On what changed with Patrick Mahomes in the second half:
“Yeah, I mean, listen, he kept firing, which the great ones do. Nags (Matt Nagy) dialed up some stuff that I thought were just right in his wheelhouse. And he did a great job with all that. And Joe Bleymaier and, I mean, all the guys contributed on it, but the coordinator was on fire today, so he did a good job.”
On the play of Rashee Rice in the fourth quarter and overtime:
“He's real good. Yeah, he's a great player. They all are, I mean, they've all got potential to do great things. But listen, we're glad he's back. And he's big, and he's strong, fast, all that stuff. Tough to bring down. He pushed through. He was tired there, so he pushed through. And I thought he did a nice job.”
On committing more to the run in this game:
“Yeah, I thought, listen, I thought the line was controlling things there pretty good, which was important. We were getting positive yards on first down, which was good. We ran a little bit on second down, likewise. And Coach (Andy) Heck puts all that together, and that's his deal. So, he did a great job schematically with it. And they were dialed up, and the guys executed.”
On holding the Colts to four consecutive three-and-out drives to end the game:
“Yeah, that was great. That was great. Helped win the game for us. And like I said, the part I liked the best was the support of the guys, that they gave each other. And I thought that was important. Nobody flinched on it. It wasn't hanging their head. None of that was happening. They came out and they played, and they did when it counted.”
On the defensive effort against Jonathan Taylor (16 carries, 58 yards):
“He's a great player now, one of Wisconsin's finest right there, man. He's a heck of a football player. So, our guys did a nice job of wrapping him up. You saw a couple of those where he bounces off and then, because he's had quite a few of those this season and per game, so yards after the contact. So, you've got to really focus on wrapping him up and getting him on the ground. I thought our guys did that and did it well.”
On the effort of his team, fighting through injuries to make clutch plays:
“Yeah, that's the part I appreciate as a coach the most. Just the attitude. It's a compliment to the players. It's a compliment to the coaches and support from our building. Nobody has been hanging their head going, ‘Oh no; it's over.’ That's not been the mentality within our building. So that's everybody. Everybody had a piece of it, and that carried over to the field.”
