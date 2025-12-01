Red-Zone Rescue and How Chiefs Can Build on Quality Play

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When the Chiefs return from their mini-bye after a disappointing loss at Dallas, their defense can at least hang its helmet on an important recent trend.

Kansas City has been encouragingly stingy in the red zone of late. When opponents pierce the Chiefs’ 20-yard line over the last three games, they’ve reached the end zone on only five of 13 possessions (38.5 percent).

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) in the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And when they match up with the Texans on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), continuing that trend will be paramount. Houston escaped with a 20-16 win at Indianapolis on Sunday despite going just 2-for-5 in the red zone (two touchdowns on five possessions).

When Houston has the ball

Overall, the Texans’ offense this season has been putrid in that area. Combined with both C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills at quarterback, Houston is 31st in the league at 43.6 percent.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chiefs’ defense, meanwhile, has been consistently good in that area not just recently but all year. As of Monday morning, Steve Spagnuolo’s unit is tied for seventh in the NFL at allowing red-zone touchdowns on just 54.3 percent of possessions.

In context, even the Texans’ vaunted defense hasn’t been that good. Despite leading the league in other major categories, Houston is only 18th in the red zone (58.6 percent).

When the Chiefs have the ball

Speaking of that Texans defense, if Kansas City’s offense can somehow move the chains on Houston and get into the red zone, the Chiefs may find a winning recipe.

Kansas City rebounded nicely from a dismal red-zone effort (1-for-6) in the win over Indianapolis to go 3-for-3 in the loss at Dallas last week. And Patrick Mahomes stirred that drink. The quarterback matched his season best with four touchdown passes, three of which came from inside the 20.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) catches a pass for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trikweze Bridges (25) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most encouraging of those three was his scoring toss to Travis Kelce, something the Chiefs need to continue if they’re going to compete for a playoff berth.

“We had a good feel for the coverage that we were going to get,” Mahomes said of the touchdown pass to Kelce. “You put it up top, especially for tight ends like that, and let him go up there and make plays. And Travis has proved for years that he can make that play.

“And so, big-time catch for him. Got to continue to execute like that when we get in the red zones. That's the one improvement we had from the week before, is that we scored touchdowns in the red zone.”

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (59) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

