What the Chiefs Have to Prioritize in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs are a team that, heading into next season have lofty expectations. Anyone who has kept up with the NFL in the past decade knows of the Chiefs and their dynasty. Their shining armor started to crack last season, and it led to them missing the playoffs entirely.

That was the first time in Patrick Mahomes ' career that he didn't get a chance to participate in the playoffs. To make matters worse, he suffered an injury that ended his season early. How can the Chiefs support Mahomes when he comes back to the team in 2026?

What They Must Prioritize

Josh Edwards writes for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article breaking down what each team must prioritize in the upcoming NFL draft. For the Chiefs, fixing their running back position holds the most importance for them as they prepare for next season.

"Kansas City once had a star-studded offensive unit featuring some of the game's best at their respective positions: Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Kelce has obviously slowed down a bit as he has aged and the team has done an inadequate job of filling the production lost when Hill was traded", said Edwards.

If the Chiefs' goal is to restore their offense to its former glory, starting with a premier running back is a good way to go about it. Mahomes won't be as mobile as he was, as he is rehabbing from a serious knee injury. He was their lead rusher in the majority of their games last season, and they need to find that production elsewhere.

Getting Travis Kelce back on the team would be a plus, even if he's far from the dominant player he once was. Mahomes restructuring his contract to free up cap space for the Chiefs gives me confidence that they'll be able to bring Kelce back on a team-friendly contract.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love speaks to the media during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis before the presentation of the Heisman trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"Running back has been a weakness. The defensive line needs to be revitalized and multiple cornerbacks are set to hit free agency, as well as safety Bryan Cook. The Chiefs have historically not invested in cornerback, however".

Jeremiyah Love is a player they can use their first-round pick on to give them one of the best players in this draft class. If he isn't available, there are plenty of other options for them to pursue as well. They can trade for a running back who isn't getting the usage he deserves, or acquire one in free agency with more upside than the ones they were fielding last season.

